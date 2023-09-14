Nipah virus in Kerala: Route maps of two deceased patients released

With five people including two deceased persons testing positive for the Nipah virus in Kerala’s Kozhikode, Health Minister Veena George said at least 706 contacts of the infected patients have been traced so far, of whom 153 are health workers. Up to 77 of them have been identified as high risk contacts, she said at a press conference on Wednesday, September 13. The Kozhikode district administration later released the route map of the first and second Nipah victims.

According to the route map, the first victim had visited three different hospitals — Shade Medical Center in Kuttiadi, Rehma Hospital in Thottilpalam, and Iqra Hospital in Kozhikode.