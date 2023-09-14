Nipah outbreak: Fifth case confirmed in Kerala, over 700 contacts traced

Yet another Nipah virus case has been detected in Kerala as a 24-year-old health worker at a private hospital tested positive. This is the fifth confirmed case of Nipah infection in the state amid the latest outbreak, and the third active case so far. On Wednesday, September 13, a 24-year-old health worker in Kozhikode tested positive for Nipah, taking the total number of active cases to three, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

The samples of two deceased persons had earlier tested positive for Nipah virus, first confirming the outbreak in Kozhikode district. The two patients had died on August 30 and September 11. Subsequently, two family members of the first patient had also tested positive.

Veena George also said that nearly 706 contacts of the infected patients have been traced so far, and 153 of them are health workers. "Of these, 77 have been identified as high-risk contacts," she said. All the three active cases, including the nine-year-old son and 25-year-old brother-in-law, are under treatment in Kozhikode.

According to the route map of the first victim (who died on August 30) released by the health department, he had visited three different hospitals — Shade Medical Center in Kuttiadi, Rehma Hospital in Thottilpalam, and Iqra Hospital in Kozhikode.