Neru review: Mohanlal is no-nonsense in Jeethu Joseph’s poignant court drama

** spoiler alert **

The intros to their movies can be trying, but when Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph come together, something wondrous is expected to unravel midway, as it did with their most famous outing, Drishyam. Somewhere between the [many] moments of sad cliches and superfluous lines in Jeethu Joseph's new Mohanlal film Neru, an engaging court drama can be uncovered. Despite its amateurish setting, Neru becomes an important film with a few careful arguments, strongly worded and delivered by its key actors, from Mohanlal to Anaswara Rajan.

From a few quickly sewed-up sequences at the beginning, it is understood that a young, blind woman has been raped at her house while her parents and the woman who looks after her had gone out. The survivor, a sculptor, is able to carve out a nearly accurate model of her attacker’s face; and the police, led by actor Ganesh Kumar, nabs him before he takes off on a flight. Jeethu, unlike in his famous family thriller Drishyam, does not take long to create the setting. There are no depictions of family love or interactions between the survivor and her pained parents (played by Sreedhanya and an-always-reliable Jagadish). Instead, it all comes out amid the court scenes, more organically.

Mohanlal is introduced with only a faint background music as a once-known lawyer who has gone out of practice for many years. Bearded, spectacled, and surrounded by law books in a house where he lives alone, Vijayamohan is a practical, no-nonsense professional, who says that he is not competent or confident enough to take up the survivor’s case. A talk between the lawyer and the survivor changes his mind, with Santhi Mayadevi, who has co-written the script with Jeethu, playing the mediator.

Watch: The trailer of Neru