NDA’s Kerala vote share moves closer to critical mass in many constituencies

Is BJP a potential threat to the ruling LDF?

It’s been two decades since the NDA registered an ‘electoral victory’ in a parliamentary election in Kerala. The last time the candidate was PC Thomas, a sitting Union minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet who had floated a political outfit of his own – the Indian Federal Democratic Party – after falling out with his mentor, the late KM Mani.

The constituency was Muvattupuzha, from where he had won consecutively since 1989, with the margin being a measly 529 votes. It shocked both the UDF, led by the Congress, and the LDF in the state because Thomas had 34.4% of the total polled votes in his kitty. This was despite Thomas contesting as a member of the BJP-led NDA, a party of Hindutvavadis, in a constituency where Christian voters held sway. In that year, even O Rajagopal, veteran leader of the BJP, could garner a vote share of only 29.9% in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thomas’ tenure as an NDA MP was short-lived and his win essentially a non-victory. In 2006, the Supreme Court declared his election as void for corrupt practices under the Representation of the People Act and for using religion to woo voters as he had distributed leaflets that had pictures of him along with Mother Theresa and Pope John Paul. In his place, PM Ismail of the CPI(M) was declared elected.

In 2004, BJP had a vote share of more than 10% but wasn’t considered a force to reckon with by either of the fronts. But two decades later, the party has thrown a huge challenge to the two fronts by displaying its potential with an increase in the number of votes in 11 of the 140 Assembly constituencies over its rivals. Whereas in 2019, it was leading in the number of votes only in Nemom. By contrast, the UDF got the most number of votes in 110 Assembly segments and the LDF in just 19. The LDF currently has 98 Assembly seats.

In the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, where it had fielded Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP cruised ahead of Congress’ Shashi Tharoor in Kazhakkoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, and Nemom (from where O Rajagopal was elected before). In Thrissur, the party surged ahead in the Assembly segments of Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika, Pudukad and Irinjalakuda, conceding only the temple town of Guruvayoor to the UDF. In Attingal, where Union Minister V Muraleedharan contested, the Assembly segments of Varkala, Attingal, and Kattakkada exhibited a BJP tilt.

It was votes gained in Thiruvananthapuram, Neyyattinkara, Kovalam, and Parassala that helped Shashi Tharoor sail through. Nemom gave him a real scare. A yawning gap of 22,000 votes was found here between him and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who made gains in Kazhakkoottam and Vattiyoorkavu.

In Alappuzha, which witnessed communal polarisation after back-to-back murders of RSS and Social Democratic Party of India functionaries in recent years, BJP’s Sobha Surendran had more votes in the Assembly constituencies of Haripad and Kayamkulam than AM Ariff of the CPI(M), who had won the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 with a margin of 10,000 votes. In Ambalappuzha, a region known for the Left revolutionary citadel of Punnapra, Sobha polled 37,547 votes, only 110 less than that of Ariff, perhaps an indication of where traditional Left votes are moving.

Sobha, considered a vote booster for the party in every constituency she has been fielded, increased BJP’s vote share by 11%.