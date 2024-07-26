Nagendran’s Honeymoons is interesting despite the tiresome, questionable treatment

But to make up for it, 50 year old Shweta Menon plays the female lead in episode 3, opposite the 40 year old character of Nagappan (Suraj is 48). This is another character Suraj is plain scared of and for good reason. His introduction to Laila is on the street where she is bashing up men and pointing a knife towards one. Suraj’s mildness works like a charm in the few lines he mutters (“right, she is going to beat me to death”). It may be deliberate that all around him are powerful and pushy characters, contrasting his meek and indecisive nature, without, apparently, a will or purpose in life. Every time he wants to run away from all the mess, Soman only has to nudge him to pull him right back in.

He lands up unsurprisingly in the fourth episode, Savithri, which must be the most badly made of the lot, unless the director comes out and says that it was meant to be a caricature. The episode has the done-to-death tropes of an “illam” (ancestral home of a Brahmin family) going to pieces, a cruel step-mother, and a young woman (Niranjana Anoop) bearing the brunt of it all. The dialogue, the tiresome background music, all lasts too long for it to be a satire. In fact, the music in the whole series is misplaced, appearing incongruously by the side of characters like a prop someone forgot to remove. But episode 4 takes the cake. It is almost a relief when Suraj finds himself in this mess with his poker face, untouched by any of the sob stories looming around him. He shows a touch of humanity to Savithri, letting us add to the precious little bits we can make out about the man.

Kani Kusruti’s episode, Thankam, is perhaps the least worrisome, but also perplexing, since we can’t quite make out if her character and the many men circling it are meant for comic relief. She plays a sex worker, and it is comforting that the director did not feel the need to fill in a sad backstory and explain her profession. Kani masters the role almost too easily, while we try to figure out what is going on.