Muraleedharan and Padmaja accuse Congress of betraying their father K Karunakaran’s legacy

In a stark political critique, both the son and daughter of veteran Congress leader and three-time Kerala chief minister K Karunakaran accused the party of betraying their father's legacy. Karunakaran’s children – K Muraleedharan and Padmaja Venugopal – accused the Kerala unit of the Congress of political backstabbing and lack of internal transparency. While Padmaja recently switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Muraleedharan, the sitting MP from Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, lost to the National Democratic Front’s (NDA) star candidate Suresh Gopi in Thrissur in the parliamentary polls that recently concluded.

Muraleedharan, responding to his defeat in Thrissur, said that the Kerala Congress is to blame for this loss. “Not just the district party workers, but the entire organisational structure is in trouble in Kerala,” he said at the press meet on June 4.

He criticised the national leadership of the Congress, alleging that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended three rallies for the BJP candidate in Thrissur and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan campaigned for the LDF candidate, only Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar rallied for the United Democratic Front (UDF). He added that others could have come for the campaign as Rahul Gandhi had fallen sick at the time, but they didn’t.

Muraleedharan also pointed out that he would have won if he had been fielded from Vadakara. The decision to field Muraleedharan from Thrissur instead of Vadakara was a last-minute one, and it was said that the Congress did this to counter Suresh Gopi by placing Muraleedharan, whose family has roots in Thrissur. The move was also seen as a tactic for damage control after his sister and former Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal switched to the BJP. Muraleedharan expressed disappointment in the BJP opening its account in Kerala from the constituency in which he contested.

Suresh Gopi is the first BJP candidate to go to the Parliament from Kerala, and his win is a major leap for the saffron party which has been struggling to open an account in the state for many years. “I wouldn’t have been sad if the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had won. But after struggling and closing the account of the BJP in Nemom, it is sad that they opened an account in the constituency where I contested,” he said.

In 2016, the BJP opened an account in the state Assembly with the victory of O Rajagopal from Nemom. In 2021, it was reversed, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s V Sivankutty emerged as the winner. However, Muraleedharan’s presence as the Congress candidate was crucial in pushing the BJP to the third place.

Muraleedharan’s sister Padmaja Venugopal also made serious allegations against the Congress earlier this year after quitting the party and joining the BJP. She accused the Congress of systemic misogyny and said that she was defeated by people from within the party in both the elections she contested from Thrissur in 2016 and 2021.