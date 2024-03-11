Padmaja’s BJP switch is debatable, but her revelation of sexism in politics is not

The problem of how women face systemic misogyny in politics is not new. AICC national spokesperson Shama Mohamed recently criticised the Congress regarding women’s representation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, after its list of candidates came out. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had two women candidates, which has now come down to one, while in the last Mahila Congress programme held in Kochi, Rahul Gandhi spoke about how 50% of the chief ministers in the country should be women in the next ten years. Pointing out that only one woman has been fielded by the party in the state, Shama said that despite passing the Women’s Reservation Bill, women are not being given importance. “Ramya Haridas, the lone woman on the list, got a ticket only because Alathur is a reservation seat. Or else she too would have been dropped,” she alleged.

The way KPCC President K Sudhakaran responded to Shama’s comments affirms Padmaja’s thoughts on how women are viewed in politics. Sudhakaran called Shama a “nobody of the party”, and dismissed her concerns. She had to then share her official ID card to reiterate that she is the AICC national spokesperson. Kerala Congress Opposition leader VD Satheeshan later apologised and expressed “guilt” in not being able to field more women in the Assembly polls. He also accepted that what Shama said was true, adding that women have not been treated properly.

If we look back at history, one of the most striking examples from Kerala about gender-based sidelining in politics is that of KR Gouri. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) projected her as the chief ministerial candidate in the 1987 election, capitalising on her ground support. But once the elections were won, the CPI(M) chose veteran leader EK Nayanar as the CM. Gouri was later expelled from the party – the strongest woman leader of their fold – and she founded the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS) in 1994.

Parallels were drawn between Gouri and KK Shailaja during the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections. Shailaja was at the peak of her popularity as health minister, having led the state through the Nipah outbreak and the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Though Shailaja emerged as the CPI(M) candidate with the highest majority (over 60,000 votes, a whopping 10,000 more than Pinarayi Vijayan), she was relegated to the position of the party Chief Whip, giving way to controversies about the in-party chauvinism of the CPI(M). The current Kerala cabinet does have three women ministers though. The LDF’s candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has three women.

Coming to the BJP, the party has been unsuccessful in opening an account in Kerala, but it's optics at the Union are commendable with two women– Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance, Corporate Affairs), and Smriti Irani (Women and Child Development, Minority Affairs) – handling major portfolios. But the party’s views on women and sexual minorities, as well as religious minorities and caste-oppressed communities have proven to be nefarious. The party’s initial Kerala candidate list for the approaching Lok Sabha polls has three women.

Padmaja’s switch to the right wing may be for many reasons best known to her. It may perhaps even be right that she has tactfully chosen the BJP’s side because the Kerala Congress seems to be a sinking ship. She may not have made any significant electoral wins like KR Gouri or KK Shailaja, and her allegations surely come as a farewell note on her time with the Congress. Whatever the noise around that is, her revelations about how many within the Congress view women and how she herself fought to get past such biases are important markers of why women struggle to come up in politics.