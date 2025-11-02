Meet PM Reghukumar, the Kerala septuagenarian who turned novelist after retirement

Anandakuttan is influenced by both the men in his childhood, drawn towards the disciplined life of his grandfather, and later to the ideals of his uncle. As he grows older, he becomes more cynical, agnostic, and doubtful of ideologies. Reghukumar follows a certain order and method in charting the first half of Anandakuttan’s life, filled with the confusions of a boy growing up without a father, and swayed by all that he has read and heard around him.

Midway through the book, the author appears to let go of his protagonist. Anandakuttan has his great fall, the kind that epic heroes had because of a minor slip in words or deeds. The book changes course entirely, adopts the tone of magical realism, and in place of the ordered chapters of Anandakuttan’s life, you sink into an unexpected darkness, with the hero suddenly turning into a middle-aged figure, a slave with no mind of his own. He seems lost in a cloud of other people’s drugs, nonchalantly giving up, suffering for the many inactions in his life.

The story had begun there, with Anandakuttan in deep water, more literally than figuratively, Reghukumar reminds you. “It is non-linear,” he says. He had prepared the reader for what was to come from the beginning.

Reghukumar’s writing is an interesting mix of descriptive narration and literary wanderings. The letters that Anandakuttan exchanges with the first love of his life, who for some reason is always mentioned by her full name Gopika Vasanth, are direct outpourings that come from the youthfulness of the mind. Jancy, the woman he meets later in life, is more mysterious.

Even the humour comes across in unexpected ways. In a funny passage, Reghukumar describes the curious ways in which men in the village appeared to lose their way home in the night and turned up only the next morning. A local myth spread about a ghost bewitching the men in the night. Later, when the police nab a couple for brewing arrack illegally, many women found the answer to why their men had lost their way in the night, writes Reghukumar.

Some of these stories and legends come from his childhood, he says with a chuckle, and adds seriously that only Damu (the brewer) was not chained, unlike the rest of us. He was freer in his thought and action. There is a separate story for Damu in Reghukumar’s upcoming book of short stories.

Reghukumar had not shown his hastily written novel (“I finished writing it in one go”) to anyone for 14 years. It had been buried among his possessions when he became busy with the affairs of his children and saw the birth of his grandchildren. A year ago, when he finally dug out his draft of the novel, his friends and family were surprised. His son, a doctor, found in the writing elements of mental health issues and a striking resemblance to Sylvia Plath’s semi-autobiographical novel The Bell Jar. He had not read or known about The Bell Jar, but Reghukumar quotes Dickens in his book: “We forge the chains we wear in life.” He also quotes Rousseau: "Man is born free but everywhere he is in chains."

“The most beautiful moment on earth is sunset, when it is time to break the chains of the day. In that way, death becomes the moment man is finally free,” Reghukumar says, adding that that is why he put two crucial scenes in the novel in the middle of a graveyard. The book begins in a river and ends at the sea, because the chains of life grow that large, he says. He does not say this with the affectation of a philosopher, but as a matter of fact.

Negativity is not the intention of his from-the-heart book, it is simply the brooding of a thoughtful man who finds relief in writing.