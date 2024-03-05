Meet Kerala historian Dalit Bandhu who earned his moniker for his work on Dalit history

Historian NK Jose, more widely known by his moniker ‘Dalit Bandhu’, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, at Vechur of Vaikom in Kottayam district. He was unwell due to age-related ailments and had just come back from a hospital a few days ago. Jose had written more than 145 books on Kerala history, most of them about Dalit history. TNM met him in December 2023 and here is a profile of the historian.

Men standing by the shop nearest to Dalit Bandhu's house are not surprised to see noon-time visitors asking for directions to the house on a late October afternoon. The address is often sought-after, especially when the history related to the place - Vechur in Vaikom of Kerala - is a topic of interest. Only recently, there have been journalists coming to ask questions about the Vaikom Satyagraha for its hundredth anniversary.Dalit Bandhu, 94 years old and short of breath, would still encourage the questions. He does not mind retelling history however many times over. This is a man who has written more than 145 books on historical events of Kerala, quite a lot of them about Dalit history, earning his moniker. He is also the long-lasting president of the Kerala History Congress.

The door to the ancient house is open and Dalit Bandhu's long, white beard and khadi clothes shine in the darkness of his front room where he sits, waving us in. The yard is long, scattered with green, and home to a white stray dog the family has adopted. An outer room in the corner is decked up with the many recognitions and awards Dalit Bandhu had won in his lifetime, sandwiched with photos of his younger self and his beloved wife Thankamma, who passed away last year. “It is after her passing that he got worse health-wise," says his adopted son Saji, who had at first been reluctant to allow an interview. "He would get excited and talk a lot about history, and that would tire him," Saji mentioned.

It is true. Dalit Bandhu, originally NK Jose, cuts short no details of his long life and the histories he has written. That is what brought him the title of Dalit Bandhu on September 24, 1990, Jose says, among the many details he clearly remembers, complete with dates. When his breath gets short, he asks his son to get a copy of his autobiography written in 2018 - Ivide Oru Manushyan Jeevichu, Aa Manushyante Katha (Here lived a man, this is his story).