Mar Raphael Thattil is new head of Syro-Malabar Church

Bishop Rapheal Thattil has been elected the new Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church. Currently the bishop of the Shamshabad diocese in Telangana, Bishop Thattil was elected as the head of the Syro Malabar Church by a synod of bishops on Wednesday, January 10. Convened in Ernakulam on January 8, the only agenda of the synod was to elect the next Major Archbishop. The position had been lying vacant since December 7 when Cardinal George Alenchery stepped down from the role.

Cardinal Alenchery’s resignation was preceded by years of controversy over alleged discrepancies in two land sales of the Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese. He was accused of selling prime properties belonging to the diocese at prices significantly below market value.

Later, disputes over the imposition of a uniform code for observing the mass had also seen widespread opposition to Alenchery’s leadership. A divisive question emerged regarding the positioning of priests during the ritual, with one faction advocating for the priests to face the public and others saying they should face the altar.