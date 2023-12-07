Head of the Syro Malabar Church Cardinal George Alancherry resigns, Vatican accepts

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala has resigned from the post. Pope Francis has accepted his request for stepping down considering his health, Alencherry told media persons at a conference held in Kochi on December 7, Thursday. Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese, has also resigned.Curial Bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal has been given the charge in place of Alencherry.
The Vatican representative in Delhi, Apostolic Nuncio Leopoldo Girelli, had travelled down to Kochi to meet Cardinal Alencherry on December 5, sparking speculations that he may have to step down.
A statement from the Vatican said, “The Holy Father Francis has accepted the resignation from the Office of Apostolic Administrator of the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabarians (India) presented by H.E. Andrews Thazhath, Metropolitan Archbishop of Trichur of the Syro-Malabars.”
Cardinal Alencherry, faced accusations and disputes that left the diocese divided. His leadership was marred by the infamous land scam, which stands as the largest scandal to ever hit the Syro Malabar Church in Kerala. He was alleged of selling prime properties belonging to the Ernakulam Angamaly diocese at prices significantly below market value. The accusations suggested that this transaction led to substantial financial losses amounting to crores of rupees for the diocese. This scandal not only tarnished Alencherry's reputation but also sparked internal factionalism within the diocese.
Another contentious issue that further fueled the internal discord was the debate over the celebration of holy mass. A divisive question emerged regarding the positioning of priests during the sacred ritual, with one faction advocating for a uniform approach, where the priests should face the public and others saying they should face the altar.
In a letter to Cardinal George Alancherry, Pope Francis praised him and thanked him for his services to the church. “The signs of your zeal and generosity were numerous, as you laboured unceasingly for the achievement of various important milestones in the life of this Particular Church,” the Pope said.
“Now that you have reached two significant jubilees and accomplished the pastoral objectives set for the flock entrusted to your care, I consider your resignation not as the conclusion, but the fulfilment of your service. I have decided to accept your resignation as a sign of your openness and docility to the Holy Spirit. I impart my blessing to you and to the whole Major Archiepiscopal Church of Ernakulam-Angamaly,” the papal letter said.
Sources from Angamaly- Ernakulam diocese told TNM that a representative of the Vatican Papal Nuncio met Cardinal George Alencherry at the Nedumbassery airport and handed over the Vatican’s message on December 5, Tuesday. “There was no internal information about his resignation, but it was assumed that the Vatican representative asked Alencherry to step down,,” the source said.