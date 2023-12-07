Head of the Syro Malabar Church Cardinal George Alancherry resigns, Vatican accepts

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala has resigned from the post. Pope Francis has accepted his request for stepping down considering his health, Alencherry told media persons at a conference held in Kochi on December 7, Thursday. Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese, has also resigned.Curial Bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal has been given the charge in place of Alencherry.

The Vatican representative in Delhi, Apostolic Nuncio Leopoldo Girelli, had travelled down to Kochi to meet Cardinal Alencherry on December 5, sparking speculations that he may have to step down.

A statement from the Vatican said, “The Holy Father Francis has accepted the resignation from the Office of Apostolic Administrator of the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabarians (India) presented by H.E. Andrews Thazhath, Metropolitan Archbishop of Trichur of the Syro-Malabars.”

Cardinal Alencherry, faced accusations and disputes that left the diocese divided. His leadership was marred by the infamous land scam, which stands as the largest scandal to ever hit the Syro Malabar Church in Kerala. He was alleged of selling prime properties belonging to the Ernakulam Angamaly diocese at prices significantly below market value. The accusations suggested that this transaction led to substantial financial losses amounting to crores of rupees for the diocese. This scandal not only tarnished Alencherry's reputation but also sparked internal factionalism within the diocese.

Another contentious issue that further fueled the internal discord was the debate over the celebration of holy mass. A divisive question emerged regarding the positioning of priests during the sacred ritual, with one faction advocating for a uniform approach, where the priests should face the public and others saying they should face the altar.