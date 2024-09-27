Lookout notice against actor Siddique, he blames spat with WCC for rape case

A day after the Kerala High Court denied bail to Malayalam actor Siddique, he has approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail. In his petition filed on September 25, the senior actor has claimed that he has been “falsely implicated in a false and bogus case” because of an ongoing tussle between the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

A.M.M.A. is the biggest film industry body for Malayalam movie actors dominated by senior actors and was until recently headed by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. WCC was formed in May 2017 by women actors, directors and technicians from the Malayalam film industry, in the aftermath of the 2017 actor assault case and primarily works to highlight the gender disparity in the industry. The founding group consisted of 15 women, including Anjali Menon, Deedi Damodaran, Beena Paul, Manju Warrier, Parvathy, Remya Nambeesan, and Rima Kallingal.