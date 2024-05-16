Like a coin tossed in the air, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil can fall either way

It would look like Vipin Das, who made the much-adored Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, likes having a marriage somewhere in the centre of his plots, and then put a grand wedding picture on the posters of his films. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has, like Jaya Hey, a wedding in the thick of things, but more than life after marriage, the film is about the hullabaloo around the wedding that may or may not happen. Unfortunately, the film too carries the risk of its plot – it may or may not work, packed as it is with a generous dose of comedy that, like a coin tossed in the air, can fall either way.

The wedding, that forms the premise of this film, is arranged between a Dubai-based professional and a young woman whose particulars, barring her name, are never known. Basil Joseph sparkles as the groom (once again after Jaya Hey), while Anaswara Rajan as the bride looks too young to vote, let alone marry. But more than the bride and groom, the film circles around the relationship between the groom and the brother of the bride – played by a bearded and pleasant-looking Prithviraj Sukumaran. To make it a foursome, there is the character of Nikhila Vimal too.

The film, written by Deepu Pradeep, is made entirely as an entertainer, and is not one in which you look for logic. The comedy is also not lazily written, there is thought that went into creating the unique situation that Vinu (Basil) and Anand-ettan (Prithviraj) runs into. Only, if the comic timing does not work, the whole thing falls flat. And things do fall flat several times through the script. This is disheartening for there is a lot of effort spent – bringing in stars like Yogi Babu, and playing old film songs in context (‘Kannamthumbi’, ‘Azhagiya Laila’, and the theme song from Nandanam among them). Only, most of these fail to have an impact and the climax, like in a Priyadarshan movie, becomes a chaotic mishmash.