Let reviews and films take their own paths: Mammootty on ‘negative reviews’ row

A film's success is not based on reviews and the best bet is to allow the two aspects to exist separately, superstar Mammootty said on Monday, November 20. He was reacting to the present impasse in the film industry over reviewing of Malayalam films.

"A film's success is not based on reviews and the best bet is to allow the reviews and the films to take their own paths," said Mammootty. The superstar was interacting with the media ahead of the release of his upcoming film Kaathal, with Tamil star Jyothika, and the director of the movie Jeo Baby.

"The audience watch a film of their choice and can decide for themselves if they like it or not," he said, adding that a film "review" was different from "roasting".