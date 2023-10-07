Kerala HC considers filmmaker’s plea to restrict vloggers from trashing movies

After a Malayalam filmmaker approached the Kerala High Court seeking restrictions on the instant negative reviews that vloggers and social media influencers post immediately after a movie release, the court has sought the State Police Chief’s opinion on how complaints can be made in such instances.

The petitioner, director Mubeen Rouf who made Aaromalinde Adhyathe Pranayam that released Friday, October 6, wanted a gag order on such reviews for up to seven days after a film's release. He alleged that some people with an online presence had threatened to post bad reviews for his film if he didn’t agree to pay them to promote his movie.