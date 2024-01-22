Learning about Swami Ananda Theerthan, a little known anti-caste crusader from Kerala

The 'Swami' in his name and the saffron of his robes might put in your head the image of a religious preacher, but Swami Ananda Theerthan was far from one. A crusader against all forms of discrimination, especially caste, Ananda Theerthan waged his wars in his birth land of Kerala and nearby regions in south India. He was assaulted time and again for his forays with Dalits into spaces forbidden for the lowered castes, like schools and temples. Hardly any of it is recorded, except in the memories of those he fought for. There is little left even on the internet about Swami Ananda Theerthan, a revolutionary who donned the garbs of an ascetic.

The documentary on this little known reformer, Swami Anandatheerthan: Nishedhiyude Aatmashakti, made by Bindu Sajan and Abhijith Narayanan, was a revelation to its viewers, during its premiere at Bharat Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 21.

The filmmakers’ quest for the man began from wondering if the life of someone who did much for Dalits and the lowered castes in Kerala has been recorded in history. There is a campus named after him in the Kannur University, and there are a few scattered academic papers on him. Yet, an internet search would throw up only a few pages. Bindu and Abhijith, with the help of their creative consultant Sajan Gopalan, were able to unearth a lot more.