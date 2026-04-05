LDF files complaint with ECI over ‘hate remark’ by women’s league leader in Kasaragod

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The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Aishath Farsana, a leader of the Muslim Women’s League, the women’s wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), over her alleged ‘hate’ remarks against LDF-backed independent candidate Shanavas Padhoor in Kasaragod.

Aishath Farsana, the district secretary of the Women’s League in Kasaragod, allegedly referred to Shanavas as a ‘fake believer’ during a United Democratic Front (UDF) family meeting held in Mulleria.

The incident took place on Saturday, April 4, when Farsana used the term ‘Munafiq’, commonly understood as someone who outwardly claims to be a Muslim while concealing disbelief or opposition to Islam, to describe the candidate. After a video of her speech surfaced, the LDF filed a complaint, alleging that her remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Clips from Farsana’s speech have since been widely circulated on social media, drawing criticism that she was attempting to solicit votes by invoking religious sentiments.

Speaking to Mathrubhumi News on Sunday, April 5, Shanavas said he had seen the video and felt the remark was inappropriate. “I’m not sure if she used the term fully understanding its meaning,” he said. “Since my candidacy was announced, I have heard various allegations, including that I am a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agent. Such remarks usually surface just before elections, but this time they appeared earlier. I don’t think it will have much impact on the constituency,” he added.

Shanavas said the LDF filed the complaint solely because the remarks were in violation of the election code. “I respect women. It may have been a slip of the tongue in the heat of the moment,” he said.

The Kasaragod Assembly constituency has been a stronghold of the IUML since 1977. In the 2026 elections, the IUML has fielded Kallatra Mayin Haji as the UDF candidate, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has nominated BJP leader ML Ashwini.