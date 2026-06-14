Land dispute at Malayidamthuruth resolved, 7 Dalit families to get 5 cents each

Following the meeting, the minister stated that houses would be constructed for the seven families within one year. The houses will have an area of 1000-square feet each. Residents would also be allowed to cut or relocate the trees currently standing on the land they occupy. Residents may continue living in their existing houses until the new homes are completed.

Speaking to TNM, Abhin, a resident, said they agreed to the conditions because they didn't have any other option. “We requested the land on which the seven houses currently stand; however, they were unwilling to agree to that. This was the only option they gave to us,” he said.

Under the new decision, the seven Dalit families will receive 35 cents of land instead of the 2.62 acres they currently occupy. Although the seven houses are located on the roadside with direct access to the main road, the new plan does not guarantee them the same land.

“They will not provide any land with road frontage. Instead, they will allocate us five cents of land in a different area and, through sponsorship, provide a 1,000-square-feet house along with access to that property,” Abhin added.

An agreement was also reached to withdraw cases registered against them over protests against eviction. The Advocate General will inform the High Court about the dispute resolution on June 16.

Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) have been assigned responsibilities to ensure that agreements reached are implemented smoothly until the construction of houses are complete.