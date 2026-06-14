Land dispute at Malayidamthuruth resolved, 7 Dalit families to get 5 cents each

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
The Paryathukavu-Malayidamthuruth land dispute has been resolved amicably, with residents agreeing to the proposal to allot five cents of land to each of the families within the same property. The state government also promised to build homes within a year.
The resolution was arrived at a high-level meeting attended by residents living on the disputed land, landowners, and government officials, Kerala Minister for Higher Education Roji M John said on Saturday, June 14. The meeting was held at the District Collector's chamber in Ernakulam.
The decision ended a decades-old land involving a private individual and seven Dalit families who have lived on the land for generations. The dispute centres on 2.65 acres of land occupied by seven families belonging to the Pulaya caste, classified as Scheduled Castes (SC) in the state. In the 1980s, a private individual, the late Sankaran Nair, staked a claim to the same parcel of land, resulting in a years-long legal battle.
The legal battle favoured Sankaran Nair, and on May 25, the Kerala High Court gave the state government two weeks’ time to carry out the eviction.
Following the meeting, the minister stated that houses would be constructed for the seven families within one year. The houses will have an area of 1000-square feet each. Residents would also be allowed to cut or relocate the trees currently standing on the land they occupy. Residents may continue living in their existing houses until the new homes are completed.
Speaking to TNM, Abhin, a resident, said they agreed to the conditions because they didn't have any other option. “We requested the land on which the seven houses currently stand; however, they were unwilling to agree to that. This was the only option they gave to us,” he said.
Under the new decision, the seven Dalit families will receive 35 cents of land instead of the 2.62 acres they currently occupy. Although the seven houses are located on the roadside with direct access to the main road, the new plan does not guarantee them the same land.
“They will not provide any land with road frontage. Instead, they will allocate us five cents of land in a different area and, through sponsorship, provide a 1,000-square-feet house along with access to that property,” Abhin added.
An agreement was also reached to withdraw cases registered against them over protests against eviction. The Advocate General will inform the High Court about the dispute resolution on June 16.
Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) have been assigned responsibilities to ensure that agreements reached are implemented smoothly until the construction of houses are complete.