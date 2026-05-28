‘We’ve lived here for 100 years’: The Dalit families resisting eviction at Malayidamthuruth

‘Survey necessary’

The CPI(M) said the police action exposed the UDF government’s brutality towards Dalits. They argued that after the 2022 court verdict, the LDF government had initiated a survey to determine whether the land fell under government land. According to them, instead of evicting the residents from this land, the UDF government should continue the land measurement process.

According to CPI(M) district secretary Satheesh, “For the government to intervene effectively, the 19 acres of revenue land in this area must first be properly remeasured and demarcated using the old records. Once this measurement and verification are carried out, it will become clear that this region also falls under revenue land.”

Former MLA and PKS state vice president advocate Santhakumari told TNM that the former Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had begun the process to survey the 19 acres of land. “The LDF government had appointed a team to conduct a joint verification survey to measure the land. That decision was made around three or four years ago. They had issued notices to the concerned people as well. A preliminary inquiry was conducted as part of this process. The subsequent procedures were ongoing during the previous government,” she said.

On March 23, 2024, the Ernakulam Collector ordered a survey of the 19 acres puramboke land, following a Kerala High Court order dated October 10, 2023, considering a writ petition filed by social activist NA Ashraf alleging document alteration involving 19 acres of government puramboke land.

Meanwhile, the seven Dalit families remain in uncertainty. They told TNM that it is unimaginable to leave the place they were born and raised at, where their ancestors have been buried, and where their families have been living for more than a 100 years. The families also said that they built their homes in Malayidamthuruth using their lifetime’s savings.

Looming uncertainty

“We have lived here for five generations. How can we possibly move from this place?” asked Abin Thankachan, a resident facing eviction threats.

The families mostly depend on farming, cattle rearing, and daily wage labour. According to Abin, while they have been paying building taxes for their houses, they have not paid land taxes as they do not have ownership documents (patta).

“Our ancestors lay buried here, just behind these houses. We also have temple-related traditions here, including two sacred groves. These customs and practices have been followed by us for generations. So, relocating somewhere else is difficult for us,” Abin said.

Sajitha, aged 48, said the troubles have been passed down from one generation to the next. “From a young age, I have seen my father fighting for this land. We have lived under stress for all these years, and now our children are going through the same situation,” she said. There are around 10 school-going students between the seven families.

“If it’s [Sankaran Nair’s] land, they may take it after showing the proper documents. But if it's government land, let the government take over this land and then decide to whom it should be given. After all, it is puramboke land. We will oppose giving puramboke land to a private individual,” said Saneesha, a Malayidamthuruth-native who shifted to Airapuram after marriage.