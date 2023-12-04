Kochi’s history is incomplete without Mehboob, legendary singer who died 42 years ago

Standing across the road at Calvetty in Kochi, watching the windowed brown building opposite Aspinwall, it is easy to imagine the face of Mehboob looking out to the road from an open window. There’d be a song absently flowing out of his lips, very likely an old Rafi, and in his hands, a half-smoked beedi. But Mehboob had not lived in this building that now bears his name, ‘Mehboob Memorial Orchestra’. The image, somehow, is one formed from reading NS Madhavan’s Litanies of Dutch Battery, in which Mehboob, the legendary singer, features among other stories of Kochi.

Any story of Kochi is not complete without Mehboob, the people of the island who grew up listening to stories about the legend will tell you. They’d correct you with a frown when you mention the name Mehboob – “You mean Bayi”. Absolutely endearing, considering Mehboob died more than 40 years ago, and many who now call him a brother and hold on tight to his memories would not have been alive then.

Junior Mehboob, a singer named after the legend, sounds almost accusatory when he says young people should know Bayi’s songs, since they are so easily available now, unlike in his younger days. Junior, a septuagenarian now, was only four or five when he met Mehboob in the mid-1950s. Those were the years people outside his circle began hearing about Mehboob, the man who sang those first popular Malayalam film songs in Jeevitha Nouka (1951) and Neelakuyil (1954). ‘Maan ennum vilikkilla’ from the latter is even now one of the most popular film songs in Malayalam.