Kochi: Woman accused of killing newborn by throwing child from flat balcony granted bail

The Kerala High Court, on Monday, July 22, granted bail to a 23-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly murdering her newborn by throwing the child from an apartment building in Kochi. Passing the bail order, Justice CS Dias observed that the woman, who has been in judicial custody for 80 days, is a young victim of alleged rape, without any criminal antecedents.

It was on May 3 that the woman was arrested after her newborn baby, wrapped in a bloodied bundle of clothes inside a courier envelope, was found on the road next to the residential complex where she lived.

The court observed that the woman gave birth to a stillborn infant without knowing the consequences. The judge also noted that the investigation in the case was complete and the petitioner did not have any criminal antecedents.

She was granted bail subject to stringent conditions. She is asked to execute a bond for Rs 1 lakh with two solvent sureties. In addition, she is also directed to appear before the Investigating Officer of the case on every Saturday till the final report is completed and on every third Saturday till the trial is complete.