Kishkindha Kaandam thrills with a flowing script and admirably subtle performances

Hardly a minute passes by before you are lured into the forested world of Kishkindha Kaandam, pulled by the spells of a flowing script that hops like a city bus between a few familiar stops – a forest office and a police station, a few people and many monkeys, and a looming old house packed into the woods. The whole setup reeks of mysteries about to unravel, but not down the trodden path, it is clear from the start. A body was not going to pop up and bald detectives were not about to crouch down for clues. Yet, it thrills in an icy sort of way, keyed as it is by a very smooth script (Bahul Ramesh) and packed with some smart direction (Dinjith Ayyathan). The mysteries of this story lie among the living.

Vijayaraghavan, an underrated performer, emerges from the top of the house and down the creaking stairs like a grumpy old man who’s hard to fathom, but whose many sides lay hidden, packed and parcelled into that room of his where no one else is allowed. Appu Pillai, says his younger son Ajayan, may be a curious character to others, but to him, it was his dear dad. Asif Ali as Ajayan appears the more mature among the two men, patient as a saint with the tantrums of his father. You’d worry for Aparna (Aparna Balamurali), entering this strange world, where quietness is the norm, broken only by the ceaseless chattering of monkeys.

But like the rest of the characters, she fits smoothly into the picture like the missing piece of a puzzle, clearly fascinated by the charms of a place that has a transistor hanging from an unreachable branch, and toys falling from even higher. The work of monkeys, Ajayan tells his new wife on a pleasant morning, the scenery so enchanting that the breeze hovering them appears to flow from the screen to your seat. Bahul, the writer of the story, has also worked behind the camera. The man clearly has magic in his hands.