Keraleeyam: Hopping stalls, tasting authentic food, visitors throng Thiruvananthapuram

The pavements bordering the Kanakakunnu-Museum road of Thiruvananthapuram have been sprinkled with people for the past week at all hours of the day. During nights, the crowds multiply, and the police end up closing the road to traffic so people can walk freely to enjoy the various sights and events of Keraleeyam. The festival was launched in a big way on November 1, the 67th anniversary of Kerala becoming a state, transforming the capital into a city of lights and celebrations. The idea is to make it an annual event during which the success story of Kerala through the decades could be celebrated. Events – cultural, technical, talks and film festivals and exhibitions – have been hosted by 40 venues across the city, bringing multitudes of people out on the streets even at late hours of the night.

“People are getting out of their houses to see what Keraleeyam is at 11 in the night. It gives a feeling of safety when there are so many people out at that time, many women among them. The only complaint is that there is too much to see and we are not able to visit everything in seven days. It should have been held for a whole month,” say Jisha and Seema, women working in IT and visiting the Kanakakunnu exhibit on Monday.