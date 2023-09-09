Kerala’s IG Lakshman suspended for his role in Monson Mavunkal case

The Kerala government has suspended Inspector General (IG) of Police Gugulloth Lakshman for his involvement in the Monson Mavunkal case of 2021. A government order released on September 8 said that the acts of Lakshman are “very serious in nature and prima facie amounts to official misconduct, abuse of official powers and violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.”

Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer, was arrested by the Crime Branch of Kerala in September 2021 after the police received complaints that he had cheated six people of Rs 10 crore. After his arrest, photos surfaced of several prominent personalities including politicians and celebrities visiting Monson and his exhibits. Among them was a photo of IG Lakshman posing with Monson.

Read: Who is Monson Mavunkal? The ‘antique’ dealer whose arrest has hooked Kerala

Later, complaints against the IPS officer led the police to launch an inquiry into allegations connecting him to the case. Preliminary enquiry revealed that he was involved in the crime by conspiring with Monson in deceiving the complainants, said the government order pronouncing his suspension. "The complainant has produced two video footages to prove the Shri Gugulloth Lakshman’s connivance and involvement in the crime and thus it is evident that the officer had sufficient knowledge in the process of cheating the complainant," the order stated. IG Lakshman was arrested and released on bail in August this year.

The Director General of Police Shaik Darvesh Saheb said that IG Lakshman has committed grave misconduct and recommended stringent disciplinary action against the officer. The government order further said that the involvement of such a high ranking police official and his arrest and subsequent bail in a case of grave nature has caused disgrace to the police force.