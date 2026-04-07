Assembly poll campaigning ends in Kerala, 48-hour silent period begins

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Campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections has drawn to a close at 6 pm on Tuesday, April 7, marked by the traditional kalashakkottu(ending ceremonies), after weeks of high-voltage political activity. The state will then enter the mandatory 48-hour silence period ahead of polling.

On the final day, political parties have planned an intense schedule of rallies, roadshows and foot marches across multiple local bodies. While some constituencies are focusing on events centred in key towns, others are opting for wider, constituency-level mobilisation instead of concentrated local gatherings. With a shorter campaign window this time, parties have prioritised targeted outreach and high-impact engagements.

Candidates, along with party workers and supporters, are making last-minute efforts to reach voters, with processions and public appearances taking place across constituencies. The atmosphere remains charged, with party flags on display, slogans echoing through streets and confetti marking the closing stretch of campaigning.

Once the campaign period ends, strict restrictions will come into force to ensure a level playing field. The Election Commission has instructed that the silence period is meant to allow voters to make decisions free from pressure or influence. Public meetings and gatherings will be prohibited, along with rallies, processions, cultural programmes and any form of entertainment intended to sway voters.

The use of television, cinema or similar platforms to broadcast election-related content will also be barred. Political advertisements in newspapers during the silence period and on polling day will require prior clearance from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

Leaders, party workers and political functionaries who are not registered voters in a constituency have been instructed to leave the area once campaigning concludes.

Across the political spectrum, manifesto narratives have largely centred on expansive welfare promises.

The CPI(M)-led LDF has emphasised continuity in governance, welfare delivery and infrastructure development, while the Congress-led UDF has positioned itself as a transparent and reform-oriented alternative.

The campaign this time was shaped as much by internal discord as by policy debates, with factional tensions surfacing within both the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF. NDA also face internal feud allegations over distribution of its seats to their newly joined ally Twenty20.

At least four CPI(M) leaders, T K Mohanan, Kunhikrishnan, Aisha Potty and G Sudhakaran, entered the fray as independent candidates, with UDF backing, fuelling discussions on cracks within the ruling front. The Congress too grappled with delays in candidate announcements amid internal disagreements, with speculation around K Sudhakaran seeking a seat becoming a talking point. Allegations that the BJP attempted to woo voters through food kit distribution triggered controversy, while both the LDF and UDF repeatedly accused each other of functioning as the BJP’s “B team.” The role of organisations such as Social Democratic Party of India and Jamaat-e-Islami in extending support also sparked political attacks. Notably, the sensitive Sabarimala gold smuggling issue was largely kept out of mainstream campaigning.



Concerns among sections of the Christian community over proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010, along with the BJP’s tie-up with Twenty20, added further layers to the discourse. Against this backdrop, the LDF, which holds 99 seats in the 140-member Assembly, is seeking a historic third consecutive term on the strength of its governance and welfare record, while the UDF, with 41 seats, is banking on anti-incumbency and local issues to stage a comeback. NDA also has high hopes in at least three constituencies.