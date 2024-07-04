Kerala woman ‘disappeared’ 15 years ago. Did husband kill and bury her?

The FIR said the motive of the crime was Anilkumar’s suspicion that she was in an extramarital relationship with another person.

For 15 years since the alleged murder, Anilkumar lived and worked in Kerala as a contract worker and mason. It was only around three months back that he left for Israel in search of work after facing financial difficulties at home. According to one of his friends, Anilkumar does construction work in Israel too.

Kala’s disappearance

Kala’s family lives merely 2 km away from her former husband Anilkumar’s house. Both her parents passed away a few years back.

Her brother told TNM, “I do not know if my late father had filed a missing complaint back then, I hadn't. In my eyes, my sister was the woman who left her one-and-a-half-year-old boy and husband who was working hard to earn for the family. So I did not wish to see her. Until yesterday, when the police officials informed me about her apparent death, I believed that she had left with her lover.”

According to Kala’s brother, it was 15 days after Kala left that Anilkumar returned to Kerala. Another 15 days later, he remarried, the brother said. However, one of his neighbours said the remarriage didn't take place then. “Kala left her son at an age when he didn’t know who his mother was. Anilkumar remarried some five or six months after Kala left,” the neighbour said.

After she left, local residents said there was often talk about her being seen in various places. “I have heard on multiple instances that people saw her in Alappuzha or Ernakulam. So it had never occurred to me that she could’ve been harmed or killed,” her brother added.

Anilkumar’s neighbours shared a similar belief. “Until some time ago, Kala’s brother himself had told us that she was in Ernakulam. After a while, her family told us that they also didn't know where she was,” a neighbour told TNM.

AC Anilkumar’s wife and Kala’s sister-in-law, Shobhana Kumari, told the media that she had received two calls from a person claiming to be Kala. “The caller told me that she was living with a man named Sooraj in Palakkad and that there was no need to look for her,” Shobhana said.

“If she died before that, then who called me,” Sobhana asked, adding that in the belief that Kala would come back one day, she hadn’t even removed Kala’s name from the family’s ration card.

Another neighbour of Anilkumar told TNM that for almost a week now, police have been present in the neighbourhood. However, the residents only came to know about the suspected murder on July 2.

“We heard that they were inspecting the surroundings of the house, but we had no clue what this was about. On Sunday, June 30, the police took some men in the locality to the station. Even then, we didn't know what was going on. The next day, July 1, they took the men into custody. It was only yesterday, July 2, when I asked the cops who came, that I got to know that this was in connection with Kala’s suspected murder. Now we are hearing many stories through news channels. It is through the news that we got to know what allegedly happened in 2009.”

Meanwhile, Kala’s son, a teenager, told media persons that his mother has not been killed. “I am being mocked for this at school now. How can I go to school?” he asked.