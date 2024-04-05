Kerala waiting for Union govt's nod for CBI probe into veterinary student's death

The Kerala High Court on Friday, April 5, asked the Union government to issue necessary orders to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigating the death of Kerala veterinary college student Sidharthan’s death. While considering the plea filed by Sidharthan’s father Jayaprakash, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas asked the Union government to issue the notification under section 5 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

Sidharthan was a second-year student at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University (KVASU), Pookode in Wayanad. He was found dead in the hostel bathroom on February 18. The police had registered the 20-year-old’s death as a case of unnatural death. Later, the post-mortem report revealed that he was assaulted by his college mates, days before his death on February 18. Connecting this, 18 students were arrested. At least four of the 18 people arrested in the case were official members of the Student Federation of India (SFI) members. An anti ragging committee report also came out on March 9.