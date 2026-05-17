Kerala: UDF finalises 21-member ministry; Satheesan submits Cabinet list to Governor

Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan on Sunday, May 17 met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submitted the list of ministers who will take oath on Monday as part of the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala.

A decade after losing power in the state, the Congress-led UDF is set to return to office with a 21-member ministry, including the Chief Minister.

The ministers who will take oath along with Satheesan are Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, M Shamsudheen, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, VE Abdul Gafoor, T Siddique, KA Thulasi, OJ Janeesh, PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Shamsudheen, and KM Shaji.

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has been named Speaker of the Assembly.

Apart from two women ministers in the cabinet – Bindu Krishna and KA Thulasi, Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.

After Kerala Police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar visited Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday, reports said that he will be given the Home and Vigilance departments.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the biggest ally in the UDF, will have five ministers in the Cabinet — PK Kunhalikutty, VE Abdul Gafoor, PK Basheer, N Shamsudheen, and KM Shaji. IUML state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said Parakkal Abdulla would join the ministry after two-and-a-half years as part of the party’s rotational arrangement.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor, Satheesan said several senior Congress leaders and chief ministers from across the country would attend the oath-taking ceremony. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are among those expected to attend.

“The portfolios have already been decided. It will be formally submitted to the Governor tomorrow and only after that will it be officially published. That is the procedure,” Satheesan said.

He also said he was saddened that several deserving MLAs could not be accommodated in the Cabinet despite discussions within the alliance.