Kerala toddler death: Police say child had 91 injuries, seven broken ribs

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The primary medical findings in the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child in Thiruvananthapuram indicate that the toddler was subjected to severe physical assault. According to Nedumangad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Baiju Kumar K, doctors found 91 distinct injuries on the child's body, including seven fractured ribs.

“This is only a preliminary statement. More details can be revealed only after the final medical examination report. The exact cause of death can also be determined after the detailed report is received,” Baiju Kumar told TNM.

The child, Arshid, died on May 29. Two days later, the Nedumangad police arrested his mother’s live-in partner, Ashkar (31), after the post-mortem examination revealed extensive internal injuries. According to reports, doctors had initially documented 51 injuries on the toddler’s body. A subsequent medical examination found a total of 91 injuries.

Police said both of the child’s arms had been fractured. While the family told investigators that one of the fractures occurred after the child fell from a staircase, police suspect foul play and said the claim would be examined as part of the investigation.

Authorities are proceeding with charges against Ashkar, including murder, cruelty against children, and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The child’s mother, Akhila (24), has been booked for abetment.

The couple were remanded in judicial custody on May 31. Police said they would seek custody of the accused for further interrogation and evidence collection.

The case came to light when Ashkar took the child to a private hospital in Panavoor, claiming that he had choked while eating lunch. Arshid was later shifted to SAT Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. At the time of the incident, Akhila was reportedly in Tamil Nadu for a dance programme.

Earlier, police described the case as one involving not only violence but also prolonged neglect. Investigators found that while some injuries were recent, others appeared to be older. Police also said burn marks, suspected to have been caused by cigarette stubs, were found on the child’s body.

According to reports, following the death of her husband, Akhila had informed authorities that she was unable to care for her son. The child was subsequently looked after by her mother, while Akhila was living with Ashkar. The investigation is ongoing.