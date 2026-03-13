Kerala: Sudhakaran ends decades-old ties with CPI(M), announces independent candidacy

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader G Sudhakaran has ended his 63-year-old long association with the party and will be contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assembly election. A Cabinet minister twice and a four-time MLA, Sudhakaran announced on March 12 that he will contest from the Ambalapuzha Assembly constituency.

He announced his decision at a press conference, putting an end to days of speculation.

On March 4, Sudhakaran, who was also a CPI(M) state committee member, announced that he would not be renewing his party membership citing years of deliberate isolation, public humiliation by senior functionaries, and denial of basic organisational dignity. Sudhakaran has been openly critical of the party in recent years and commands mass support in Alappuzha.

“For the past few days, there have been many reports about me. I have never told anyone that I am contesting and I have not spoken to any leader from any other political party,” he said.

He dismissed media reports that he had been in touch with Congress leaders or that he might contest as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.

Sudhakaran joined the CPI(M) at the age of 15 and began active political work during his college days in 1967. He was the first state president of the Student Federation of India (SFI), CPI(M)’s student wing, when it was formed in 1970.

He had served the party in multiple roles, including conducting classes on ideology for 36 years and participating in several party congresses as a delegate.

His rift with the CPI(M) began after he was denied a chance to contest the 2021 Assembly elections. H Salam was fielded instead.

At the press meet, Sudhakaran also addressed reports that senior CPI(M) leaders had spoken to him after his March 4 decision. He confirmed that MA Baby had visited his house on March 11 and that they had shared a meal, but insisted that no political discussion had taken place.

Similarly, CPI(M) leaders Sujatha and Hari Sankar had also visited him, he said, adding that both were relatives and that their meeting had no political significance.



Expressing his displeasure with the CPI(M), Sudhakaran recalled that two-time former minister and party leader Thomas Isaac had been given a Lok Sabha seat to contest in. So was Elamaram Kareem who contested soon after his Rajya Sabha term expired, Sudhakaran added.

He also made remarks against State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian whom Sudhakaran has often accused of working against him.

While stating that he was not interested in joining any other political party or front, Sudhakaran said he would continue to uphold Communist ideals and maintain a modest lifestyle in public life.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) party workers put up protest banners near Sudhakaran’s residence. Punnapra police have now made security arrangements.

With IANS inputs