Kerala student death: Governor Khan says not to create a ‘cult of violence’ among youth

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, on Friday, March 1, said the youth in Kerala were being trained to indulge in violence and bullying by certain forces, and appealed to all "not to create a cult of violence". The Governor said this while speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram soon after visiting the residence of JS Sidharthan, who was found dead at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Kerala’s Pookode on February 18. The student's death has now snowballed into a major controversy after reports surfaced of him being mob lynched and brutally assaulted by senior students.

The preliminary reports said it was a case of suicide. But following the post-mortem report, Siddarthan's family has alleged that he was murdered, and have pointed fingers at students, most of whom are attached to the CPI(M)’s student wing Students Federation of India (SFI). At least 18 students of the College have been arraigned as accused. Eight of these have been arrested, while the rest are on the run.

“Tragedies do happen, but certain forces are promoting the cult of violence in the state. Just the other day the Kerala High Court upheld the verdict of a trial court in the case of a murder of a former party leader. In that case, senior leaders of a political party are included as accused [referring to the TP Chandrasekheran murder case]. Where do you want to take the society. Young people are being trained to indulge in violence and bullying. The system has collapsed as everywhere in Kerala this is going on,” said Governor Khan.