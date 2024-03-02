Kerala student death: 31 students barred from studies, KVASU VC suspended

The anti-ragging committee of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district of Kerala barred 31 students from studies, in connection with the death of JS Sidharthan, a second-year student of the campus. The college is affiliated to Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

While 19 of them have been barred for three years, 12 have been barred for one year. The committee has recommended the college to expel the students from the hostel as well. None of the students can enrol in any other college during this period.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities in the state, suspended MR Saseendranath, Vice Chancellor of KVASU, on March 2, 2024. He also gave the charge of the varsity to PC Saseendran, a former professor of KVASU.