Kerala strong room row: Officials say opened room stored polling records, not EVMs

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Weeks after the Kerala Assembly polls, a controversy erupted in Perambra in Kozhikode district on Monday, April 20, after Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) members alleged a conspiracy over the opening of a strong room at the JDT Institute in Vellimadukunnu, where polling-related materials for the Perambra Assembly constituency were stored.

In response, the Perambra Returning Officer clarified that the room opened was not the sealed strong room housing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or postal ballots, but an unsealed room used to store polling records. Meanwhile, the Kozhikode Deputy Collector has sought a report from the RO.

On Monday morning, UDF workers staged a protest in front of the JDT Institute, alleging that the room had been opened without following proper procedures. Speaking to the media, senior Congress leader and Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan said that, after polling, access to the strong room is highly restricted.

“Normally, once polling is over, no one is allowed to enter the strong room. Only central forces are permitted access. But now, who all have entered? Government officials have gone inside. Why did they enter, for whom, and with what purpose? A clear answer must be given,” he said.

Perambra UDF candidate Fathima Thahliya also alleged procedural lapses, stating that she was informed about the opening of the room only an hour in advance.