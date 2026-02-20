Kerala Story 2: Why propaganda needs to be opposed with more than just humour

However, lack of further action against the film’s hateful content and further endorsement by the Union government (offering no less than a National Award), allowed distorted history and humiliation of a state to exist in record. Similar and perhaps heightened dangers lurk around the release of The Kerala Story 2, which, by cutting down on the ridiculous stereotyping, can look even more threatening, especially helped by doses of prejudice, from years of propaganda.

Historically, tools of culture have always been used to convey, influence and impose ideas on people. Cinema, literature or theatre would become media to pass off propaganda as art. In Hitler's Nazi Germany, every manuscript had to have the approval of the propaganda ministry before it could be shown to the public. However, poorly made films and radio programs had the opposite effect on the public who took to hissing the propaganda films and preferred the foreign pictures that were still allowed to be screened. "At one period in the mid-Thirties the hissing of German films became so common that Wilhelm Frick, the Minister of the Interior, issued a stern warning against "treasonable behavior on the part of cinema audiences," writes journalist William L Shirer in his book, The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany. The radio, he writes, still succeeded in becoming “the regime’s most effective means of propaganda.”

However, realising the impact of films - a medium that could faster sway a people than any other -- India's right wing machinery are not making the same mistake. They seem to have capped on talented writers and makers to create art that was as well-made as it was influential. A number of propaganda films, including the likes of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 370, and Dhurandhar, made by Aditya Dhar, were appreciated for its making, even as the agenda was obvious. Unlike The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story, which would also still be passable, the well-made films posed the threat of influencing a larger mainstream audience. Kerala Story 2, if it is written well, carries the same risk.

In an interview with NDTV, director Kamakhya Singh claimed that while the first part was basically about Kerala, the sequel is about how it [forced conversions] was spreading all over the country. He claimed that all that was shown in the film was true and based on police cases and judgments. Despite the calling out of mislaid facts and fake claims in part 1, Kamakhya stresses on the 'truth' of the films that so clearly, unabashedly paints an entire community as ruthless extremists.

You have to wonder, with so much effort to paint a part of the country and Muslims so horribly, what happens to the endless lectures of ‘anti-nationalism’ we are subjected to every time a voice of dissent is heard aloud. If ridiculing a state that has historically achieved much for India is not against the nation’s interests, what is?