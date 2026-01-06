Kerala SIR: Hearings begin for 1.3 lakh voters, over 24 lakh excluded

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Kerala has commenced its hearing process. According to reports, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to 1.3 lakh individuals across Kerala for a hearing. The hearings will mostly be held in the same buildings that served as polling stations in previous elections.

The ECI has sent notices to those who failed to provide their details linked to the 2002 SIR. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are responsible for delivering these notices to voters, and hearings will be conducted by an Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AEROs) under the supervision of an Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

According to Onmanorama , the EROs have prepared a total of 18.7 lakh notices. If a person cannot attend on the specified date, they may reschedule with the help of BLOs. During the hearing, voters must submit the documents specified in the notice.

Meanwhile, the government has instructed district collectors to prioritise issuing documents to individuals lacking sufficient records. These documents should be provided free of charge, and any fees for certain certificates have been waived for this period.

The EIC has released the draft electoral rolls after SIR on December 23, and in Kerala, more than 24 lakh voters were excluded from the list. Voters whose names are missing from the draft roll can submit claims till February 21.

Kerala had 2,78,50,856 registered voters before the revision. As part of the SIR exercise, enumeration forms were distributed to all voters listed in the October 2025 electoral roll. Out of these, 2,54,42,352 forms have been submitted, accounting for a coverage of 91.35%. The remaining 8.65%, which is approximately 24,80,503 voters, have not submitted their forms and have been placed on the Absent, Shifted, Dead (ASD) list.