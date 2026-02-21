Kerala SIR: 53,229 voters deleted, final electorate at 2.69 crore

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

As many as 53,229 names were deleted from Kerala’s draft electoral rolls following statewide hearings conducted as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), taking the state’s final voter strength to 2,69,53,644.

The figures were announced on Friday, February 20, by the office of Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U. Kelkar. The updated electoral roll will be officially published on February 21 and will come into force for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The draft roll, released on December 23, had recorded around 2.70 crore voters. Following scrutiny, corrections and hearings across all 140 Assembly constituencies, the final electorate has been fixed at 2.69 crore.

In the initial phase of the SIR exercise, 2.78 crore forms were distributed across the state. After verification, 53,229 names were struck off the draft list. Those removed include deceased persons, individuals who acquired foreign citizenship, voters who shifted residence, and cases of duplication.

The CEO’s office said 36,88,948 notices were issued after publication of the draft roll, and hearings in all such cases have now been completed.

Of these, 19,32,688 were categorised as “no mapping” voters whose details could not be linked to the 2002 electoral roll, while 17,56,260 voters had local discrepancies in their records.

Between October 27 last year and January 30, 2026, 13,51,151 new applications under Form 6 were accepted for inclusion in the roll. In addition, 1,59,111 applications under Form 6A from expatriates seeking registration as overseas voters were approved.

During the same period, 24,28,639 applications were processed for inclusion or deletion, and 3,93,333 forms were cleared for corrections in existing entries.

Of the total 2.69 crore electorate, 1.31 crore are men and 1.38 crore are women, indicating a higher number of female voters in the state. The final roll also includes 2,23,558 Pravasi voters.