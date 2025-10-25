Kerala signed up for PM SHRI on Oct 16, alliance partners kept in the dark

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Amid ongoing tensions within the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala over the decision to join the PM SHRI scheme, reports indicate that the government signed up for it on October 16, without disclosing the move to alliance partners. Earlier, it was reported that the government signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on October 23.

Unaware that the state had already signed the MoU to implement the scheme, ministers from the Communist Party of India (CPI), the LDF's second-largest ally, had opposed the move to implement PM SHRI on October 22.

The decision to join PM SHRI was made after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 10. On October 16, the MoU was officially signed by K Vasuki, Kerala’s secretary of General Education.

The CPI has criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the move, as the decision was taken without consulting alliance parties or the cabinet of ministers. Binoy Viswam, state secretary of the CPI, said this was a violation of alliance norms.

"There were no discussions about the MoU in the cabinet. This topic was brought up for discussion twice, but both times it was set aside for policy-level considerations. There was no discussion regarding this matter in the Left Democratic Front (LDF),” he told the media on Friday, October 24. He said, “This is not the LDF's way. This should not be the LDF's way.”

Chinchu Rani, CPI leader and Kerala Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development told the media that she learned about the government’s move from the news reports. “During cabinet discussions, CPI ministers had clearly said that PM SHRI cannot be implemented in the state. We do not know how this was approved without our knowledge,” she said.

Meanwhile, V Sivankutty, state General Education Minister, said that the Kerala government's decision was a "strategic move" aimed at facilitating the release of blocked funds. The Minister argued that the signing was essential to "counter the Union government’s attempt to block the funds" designated for the state’s education sector.

Addressing the media on October 24, the Minister said the government decision came after a warning by the Union government that the state would face consequences unless it complies. ”It meant that we would lose the money. So we were forced to sign, as we needed the money,” he said.

The opposition Congress party also slammed this decision. VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, said the Chief Minister must reveal what pressure forced this u-turn. He also said that the CPI must “decide if it will keep tolerating this humiliation”.