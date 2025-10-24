Kerala signs MoU for PM SHRI scheme despite CPI’s opposition

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala government on Thursday, October 23, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union government for the Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India scheme, widely known as PM SHRI — a national initiative aimed at improving the quality of education in government schools.

The decision comes despite opposition from the Communist Party of India (CPI), the second-largest ally in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). The MoU was signed between the Union and State governments, with Kerala represented by the state’s Education Secretary.

The LDF government had earlier decided not to participate in the scheme, citing objections to several provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which it views as part of the Union government’s broader education reform agenda. However, officials said that the earlier decision had made it difficult for the state to access Union education funds, prompting a reconsideration.

According to reports, the Union government had withheld around Rs 1,500 crore in funds under the Samagra Shiksha Keralam (SSK) programme, which are expected to be released following the MoU signing.

Speaking to the media, V Sivankutty, Kerala’s Minister for General Education, said that the move would help the state access significant central funds, including approximately Rs 1,500 crore pending under various education schemes. These funds support essential initiatives such as textbook printing, question paper preparation, and welfare measures for students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and coastal communities, including travel, meals, and hostel facilities.

The CPI, however, criticised the government’s decision to move forward without prior Cabinet-level discussions. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam reiterated that the party continues to oppose the NEP, calling it an “RSS-driven agenda.” When asked for further comment after the MoU was signed, he said the party had “nothing more to say at the moment.”

Kerala’s decision marks a shift from its earlier stance, even as several other non-BJP-ruled states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, continue to reject the PM SHRI scheme.