Kerala shorts and docu fest to feature work of women, Palestine, music and animation

When a coffee table book about the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was released a few years ago, it celebrated the many illustrious men who had passed through its gates. But it featured only a sprinkling of women.

That absence — along with the news of the girls’ hostel at FTII being demolished, erasing a rare women’s space in a male-dominated campus — spurred three alumni to act.

In a beautiful gesture, the three alumni, unsurprisingly all women, created a digital space to document the stories of all the women — about 600 of them in over six decades — who have graced the institute. Film editor Bina Paul, documentary filmmaker Reena Mohan, and filmmaker Surabhi Sharma conceived and executed ‘A room of our own’ through a lot of challenges, worst of all the outbreak of COVID-19. But in a few years, they managed to put together 50 interviews, and showcase the work and stories of these women.