Kerala short and docu film fest: 16th edition includes Palestinian films, resilience stories

Short documentaries as well as short fiction films have been chosen from various genres and themes including gender, discrimination based on caste and colour, migration, and so on. Indian languages from Punjabi to Konkani, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi, are all included.

A six-member jury will judge the competition films in all categories. Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Sharma is the jury chairperson for non-fiction. Other members include film editor Jabeen Merchant and filmmaker Pankaj Rishi Kumar. The fiction category will be chaired by filmmaker Urmi Juvekar, with filmmakers Pushpendra Singh and Krishand RK. A package in the festival will include films from all of them, including Rakesh Sharma’s work on the politics of hate Final Solution (2004) – a film banned in the country once, which won the National Award later. Krishan’s film ‘Bhagavathykaavile Paapikal' (Sinners at the Goddess Abode), is also being screened.

The Palestinian package has short films and documentaries narrating tales of resistance and resilience. The story of four generations of Palestinian women is told in Bye Bye Tiberias, directed by Lina Soualem, who is the daughter of well-known actor Hiam Abbas. Heavy Metal, about young Palestinian women challenging norms in a refugee camp, Palestine Islands, told through a 12-year-old child, and The Roller, the Life, the Fight on migration, are the other films in the category. The last edition of the IFFK had also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause with films and songs.