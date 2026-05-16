Kerala: Secular orgs hold ‘harmony festival’ to counter ‘Kumbh’ in Thirunavaya

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Secular organisations in Kerala are holding a week-long Keralaperuma Maithri Mahotsavam in Thirunavaya of Malappuram district, where a ‘Kerala Kumbh’ was conducted four months ago. Inaugurated on May 15 by Tamil writer, activist, and scholar from the Toda tribe, Vasamalli Nilgiri, the Maithri Mahotsavam (Festival of Harmony) is aimed to counter the “political exploitation and communal polarisation” achieved by the ‘Kumbh’ with “the state’s cultural diversity, Renaissance values, and secular traditions”.

The Maithri Mahotsavam, held from May 15 to 24, is organised jointly by the Malappuram Cultural Association, MN Vijayan Cultural Centre, Wake Up Keralam, Desiya Manavika Vedi, and Banner Samskarika Samiti.

The Maha Magham, tagged as the ‘Kerala Kumbh’ was held in Thirunavaya between January 18 and February 3. It was touted to be a revival of the medieval festival Mamankam. The organisation committee, led by Juna Akhada, a monastic order from Varanasi, has announced plans for a larger festival in 2028. TNM has reported extensively on the ‘Kerala Kumbh’, which many historians identified as a cultural appropriation by Hindutva outfits.

Also Read: Hindutva and the Mamankam revival: Rebranding a medieval Kerala festival as Kumbh Mela

A press note released by the organisers of the Maithri Mahotsavam said the festival aims to promote unity and harmony through a rich array of art forms, seminars highlighting the historical and cultural heritage of Kerala, with special focus on Malabar, and presentations of traditional and contemporary cultural performances.

“The organisers of the Kumbh Mela sought to fracture hard-earned unity and mutual goodwill, turning the event into a platform for political exploitation and communal polarisation. In response, various democratically minded and secular organisations in Kerala have come together to uphold and defend the state’s cultural diversity, Renaissance values, and secular traditions,” the press note said.

Prominent personalities who participated in the inauguration of the Maithri Mahotsavam include P Surendran, Dr Khadeeja Mumtaz, Kurukkoli Moideen MLA, KP Noushadali MLA, C Haridas, Njeralath Harigovindan, and others.

In the coming days, seminars and lectures on historical, literary, and political themes will be held in Thirunavaya. Cultural activists and thinkers such as KC Umesh Babu, Sunil P Ilayidom, Dr Azad, Ambujakshan, Dr Haripriya, Dr KS Madhavan, advocate Faisal Babu MLA, Dr AK Ramakrishnan, Dr Santhosh Kumar, Professor Sarah Joseph, Kusumam Joseph, CK Janu, Smitha P Kumar, Sreeja Arangotukkara, K Ajitha, KK Rema MLA, Fathima Thahiliya MLA, Najma Tabsheera, Dr Hussain Randathani, Ajith Koladi, and PN Gopikrishnan will participate.