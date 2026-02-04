Hindutva and the Mamankam revival: Rebranding a medieval Kerala festival as Kumbh Mela

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
As dusk settles over Bharathapuzha in Thirunavaya, the historic sandbanks where the festival of Mamankam was once held, a spectacle it has never experienced before begins to unfold. A Kashi ghat-style river aarti. Flames blur into ribbons of light as priests standing on specially raised platforms swing multi-tiered brass lamps in sweeping arcs. A soundscape of bells, Sanskrit chants and drums builds in layers, turning the crowds ecstatic.
For a visitor, the ritual held as part of ‘Maha Magha Mahotsavam’, which began on January 19, momentarily dissolves the distinction between the Bharathapuzha and the Ganga. Branded as ‘Kumbh Mela of Kerala’ by the organisers – Varanasi’s Juna Akhada and Mata Amritanandamayi – the festival seems to be far removed from the Mamankam of the history books.
The Sri Panch Dasnam Juna Akhada is the oldest and the most influential Shaivite monastic order from north India, which plays a significant role in Kumbh Mela.
The Mamankam festival, held once every 12 years in Thirunavaya, now in Kerala’s Malappuram district, too had a religious character, but it was inseparable from statecraft. A high-stakes 'Game of Thrones’, Mamankam was the ultimate political arena for asserting regional hegemony in medieval Malabar, according to historians.
The festival was originally presided over by the Chera Perumals. After the decline of the Chera Empire (circa 12th century), the right to be the Rakshapurusha or protector of the festival, became a symbol of who holds the sovereign authority over Kerala.
This right of presidency belonged to Valluvakonathiri, the ruler of Valluvanadu in north-central Kerala. Over time, this symbolic supremacy was forcibly appropriated by the Zamorin of Kozhikode, and this led to the banks of the river witnessing the free flow of blood as suicide squads from Valluvanad attempted the Zamorin's assassination during the Mamankam assembly.
The last Mamankam was held in 1755 and the Mysorean invasion of Malabar in 1766 by Hyder Ali is widely considered to be the reason why it ended.
History views the original Mamankam as a multicultural, political, and martial assembly rather than a purely religious event.
The name Mamankam (literally Maha Ankam or great fight) is a Malayalam derivative of several interpretations that reveal the festival's multifaceted history. While some historians link it to the auspicious Magha month (Maha Magham), others consider it Maha-Makam (the month's specific star, Makam). This is because the name of the festival in historical records appears as Mamakam. William Logan, District Collector of Malabar under the British government, in the Malabar Manual interpreted it as Maha-Makham, or 'Great Sacrifice.' Large festivals in Kerala are often referred to as Maha Maham. For the sake of avoiding confusion, this article would use the word Mamankam, except in quotes.
The revival of the Mamankam festival as Kumbh Mela by the Sri Panch Dasnam Juna Akhada as a prehistoric spiritual event with its attendant mythology has come as a surprise to historians.
For the organisers and supporters, the festival is a reclamation of a lost heritage and an exercise in fostering Hindu unity. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharati of the Juna Akhada, who presides as the event's Sabhapati, rejects the allegation that they are inventing something new. For him it’s merely a restoration of a dormant tradition, prevalent since the time of Parasurama, a mythological warrior sage who created Kerala by throwing his axe into the sea.
Historians TNM spoke to said Kerala has no tradition of the Kumbh Mela and that Mamankam cannot be reinterpreted solely through the lens of a Hindu river ritual.
This raises the question of whether the reinvention of Mamankam as Kerala’s Kumbh Mela, a Hindutva-driven enterprise designed to overwrite a complex regional history with a standardised pan-Indian religious narrative ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala.
Thirunavaya and Mamankam
Situated along the banks of the Bharathapuzha, also known as Nila, Thirunavaya is a tiny town criss-crossed by narrow roads. Hardly around seven square kilometres in area, it has a population count of around 25,000 as per 2011 census. More than three-fourths of the population of the town are Muslim. Malappuram, the district in which Thirunavaya is situated, is a Muslim-majority district, an identity that continues to be a target of communally polarising narratives.
The riverbank at Thirunavaya has been a crucible for Kerala’s culture, inspiring legendary literary figures from Thunchath Ezhuthachan, the father of Malayalam language, to modern poets who view the Nila as a symbol of Kerala’s collective memory.
Thirunavaya has several monuments linked to Mamankam, including the Nilapadu Thara, where the Zamorin would stand during the festival; Manikkinar, a well into which the bodies of were thrown; and Changampally Kalari, a martial arts training ground that is now protected.
It also has three temples in close proximity: Navamukunda, a Vishnu temple on the Thirunavaya side of the river, and two others dedicated to Brahma and Siva on the Tavanoor side. Because of the presence of the divine trinity, the river here is considered a sacred confluence — Trimurti Sangama — where the Ganga manifests during the month of Magha (January-February).
The Maha Magha Mahotsavam organisers have built a temporary bridge connecting the Navamukunda temple to the sandbanks on the Tavanur side, where the festivities are currently being held. Since the start of the festival thousands of visitors have flocked to the venue to witness the evening aarti and participate in the rituals, including poojas and bathing.
The Nila aarti ritual was performed by pandits specially brought in from the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. The festival, which ended on February 3, also saw the participation of Aghori Babas and Naga Sadhus.
TNM spoke to Sabeesh T, a 32-year-old who lives close to the area, as he edited a festival reel on his phone: “This is a historical place. I consider it a blessing that the Kumbh mela is happening here and I am able to participate in it,” he said. Many, like Sabeesh, consider it as Kumbh Mela, a term organisers have propagated, though officially the festival is called Maha Magham.
While the Magh Mela is held every year at Prayagraj during the month of Magh (January-February) at Triveni Sangam, Kumbh Mela is held every four years at Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nasik and Ujjain.
“We don’t know what it is, as this is the first time such a big event is happening here. Maha Magham has occurred here before, but it's the first time Kumbh Mela is happening,” said Bhanumathi, another visitor.
The event currently, according to the organisers, is a teaser to the bigger event that would take place in Thirunavaya in 2028.
But for the ideologically motivated, the revival holds a special purpose.
“It’s for the unification of Hindus,” said 64-year-old Shivasankaran, a festival visitor, to TNM. A resident of Edappal, 15 km away from Thirunavaya, Shivashankaran, has been a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker for decades. “We can't survive here without creating a unity among the community,” said Shivasankaran, who went to Ayodhya as a Kar Sevak in 1990 and 1992. The festival, according to him, acts as a bulwark against those who split Hindu unity.
A short history of revival
This isn't the first time that the revival of Mahamagham in Thirunavaya was attempted. A decade ago in 2016, the efforts of Thirur Dinesh, a local journalist and a history enthusiast, led to the festival being held again. It was organised by the Oral History Research Foundation helmed by Dinesh and had the support of Kummanam Rajasekharan, a veteran BJP leader.
Dinesh said the event could not be held in 2017 because of threats and lack of public cooperation. Later, he sought help from Swami Chidanandapuri, a Vedanta scholar and founder of Advaithashramam in Kolathur, and Mata Amritanandamayi, who became the festival patron, helping organise the event since 2018. In 2020 and 2021, they had help from Ugra Narasimha Trust, an organisation involved in temple restoration.
Since 2024 Dinesh does not have much say in the event.
In 2025, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharati took over the chairmanship of the event.
The Mahamagha Mahotsava Samiti, the event's main organising body, has Mata Amritananda Mayi and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avadheshananda Giri Ji Maharaj, supreme head of Juna Akhada, as chief patrons. VN Vasavan, Kerala's Minister for Devaswom, is the patron. But the main architect and the public face of the festival is Swami Anandavanam.
Before he became a monk, Swami Anandavanam was known as P Salil. An activist of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the CPI(M)’s student wing, in his college days, he began his career as a journalist in Mathrubhumi daily. His elevation as a Mahamandaleshwar happened in January 2025, during the Maha Kumbh. He was then entrusted with the task of expanding the Akhada’s activities in south India.
The esoteric history of Mamankam
The Kozhikode Granthavari, which records the details of the Mamankam festival, states that 28 days in the month of Magha is a festival for Lord Mahavishnu in Thirunavaya, the grandeur of Swaroopam (Zamorin's kingdom), and the river Nila, where the presence of Ganga is felt.
Religion was an important aspect of it, but so was political supremacy of the state and the trade it controlled.
"As the festival was held in the year called Mahamagha, one of the twelve years of the lesser Brahaspatya (Jupiter) cycle, it came to be known as Mahamagham, which became Mamakam in Malayalam," writes historian KV Krishna Iyer in The Zamorins of Calicut.
Late Krishna Iyer, considered an authority on Malabar history, said that for the Zamorins, the Mamankam was not only a religious festival but also an occasion for the display of all their pomp and power as the emperors of Kerala. “So long as they ruled Kerala, not a single Maha Magha had gone without its festival. Some of the Zamorins even celebrated it in two successive years," wrote Krishna Iyer.
A large part of the Zamorin's revenue was spent on ceremonies, feasts and festivals, according to him. Mamakams and Tai-Puyams were two such festivals.
Speaking to TNM, Dr VV Haridas, an author and academician specialising in medieval Kerala history, said that Mamankam is linked to the river and river rituals and was previously known as Mamakam, Mamaka Vela, and Mamagha Utsavam.
“A complete account of the Mamankam, which lasted 30 days, is only available from 1683. None of these records uses the word Mamankam; instead, they refer to it as Mamakam. There is no doubt that the Mamankam is the Magha Maholsavam,” Haridas said.
He said Mamankam is similar to the Kumbh Mela in north India. “There is no contradiction in this being a river festival or even referred to as Kumbh Mela; it is only that, in today’s political climate, it becomes controversial,” he said.
Dinesh differs in his opinion, and so do historians like Rajan Gurukkal. According to Dinesh, it is improper to call it Maha Magha festival. “It’s a festival in north India that happens in the month of Magham. The festival in Thirunavaya too happens in Magham, but we follow the Makam nakshatram or star. They are using the Maha Magha to connect with a north Indian tradition, and through it, the Kumbh Mela,” said Dinesh.
Dinesh said he was humiliated when he first spoke about reviving the festival. He pursued the idea because his research showed Mamankam was a festival connected to the river and because he believed it could contribute to the development of the area.
“But we never called it the Kumbh Mela. This is a festival related to rivers but not Kumbh Mela, though it is similar,” said. Dinesh, who is associated with the current festival as a committee chairman.
Rajan Gurukkal explained the difference between Kumbh and Mamankam, saying that the Kumbh Mela is timed by Jupiter–Sun zodiacal alignments, while the Mamankam was tied to a nakshatra (star)-based reckoning.
Any association with Makam reflects later ritual layering or regional interpretation rather than the core principle of the festival, he said.
Rajan Gurukkal said the classical calendrical tradition anchors the Kumbh cycle primarily to the movement of Jupiter (Bṛhaspati) in relation to the Sun (Sūrya) across specific zodiac signs (rāśis). “Each Kumbh site has its own prescribed celestial configuration: at Haridwar, Jupiter’s presence in Aquarius with the Sun in Aries; at Prayagraj, Jupiter in Taurus and the Sun in Capricorn; at Ujjain, Jupiter in Leo with the Sun again in Aries; and at Nashik, Jupiter in Leo accompanied by the Sun in Cancer,” Gurukkal said.
These rāśi-based alignments are the decisive criteria that establish when and where the Kumbh Mela is held.
“Makam is the asterism or constellation that synchronises with Jupiter's completion of a revolution around the Sun, which becomes crucial here. That has nothing to do with Kumbhamela. There is no tradition of it in Kerala,” he said.
KN Ganesh, another prominent historian from Kerala, questioned the purpose of reviving such festivals, calling it part of a Hindutva revivalist agenda and an anti-Muslim project. Shibi Thekkeyil, an author and researcher in history, also viewed it as a Hindutva appropriation of a secular festival that needs to be culturally resisted.
Rajan Gurukkal said the ruler who presided over Mamankam, seated on the Nilapadu thara, was publicly recognised as the paramount authority of the region. Thus, Mamankam was not merely a ritual congregation; it was a theatre of power where kingship was periodically reasserted before chiefs, warriors, traders, and Brahmanical elites.
Originally, this right of presidency belonged to Valluvakonathiri, the ruler of Valluvanadu. However, over time, this symbolic supremacy was forcibly appropriated by the Zamorin of Calicut, whose rise was closely tied to maritime trade, military reorganisation, and alliance with mercantile groups, Gurukkal said. The Zamorin’s seizure of Mamankam presidency marked a decisive shift in Kerala’s political order—from an older ritual-Brahmanical legitimacy to a more aggressively territorial and militarised sovereignty.
The famous Valluvakonathiri–Zamorin conflict is inseparable from Mamankam because the festival became the symbolic battleground for lost authority. “Mamankam crystallised a uniquely Kerala form of political struggle, where ritual, violence, memory, and legitimacy were fused into a single recurring spectacle of power,” Rajan Gurukkal said.
KN Ganesh, speaking to TNM, alleged that there seems to be an effort to artificially create a connection between events happening in Prayagraj and Thirunavaya. “There are many celestial festivals happening, and there is no need to make them one. The concept of a river bath in Triveni Sanghamam and Thirunavaya Mahamagham has no relation,” he explained.
Ganesh said even during the time of the Mamankam, nothing comparable to the Kumbh Mela took place here. “I interpret this as part of a Hindutva revivalist agenda,” he said.
Highlighting the secular nature of Mamankam, Ganesh said within the Nilapadu thara, the ceremonial platform for the Zamorins, there is a designated space for a Muslim individual known as Kozhikotu Koya, who was a Muslim merchant. “He holds a position equivalent to that of the Zamorin and is present during all the rituals,” he explained.
Shibi Thekkeyil said both the Valluvakonathiri and Zamorin had Muslim warriors, and traders were often Muslims, and the festival would not have occurred without their participation. “Now, Hindutva groups are appropriating it and turning it into a Hindu ritual,” she said.
Shibi said the Mamankam culture has contributions from various non-Brahmanical communities in addition to Muslims. However, now the Hindutva forces are separating these contributions and focusing exclusively on Brahminical aspects, she said. “They are trying to make this a Brahminical religious system and frame it as a national event,” she added.
Shibi alleged that Hindutva was creating a hostile environment for the Muslim community in Malappuram. “They are trying to import the violence associated with the Kumbh Mela in north India to this region. They have been attempting to do this in Malappuram for a long time,” she said.
PK Michael Tharakan, a historian, described medieval Kerala as a secular era. “Not only Mamankam; everything was secular in medieval Kerala,” he stated. He explained that the Zamorin ruled with the support of both the Arabs and the Mappilas, and the Mappilas provided guards during the Mamankam event.
Speaking to TNM, Swami Anandavanam Bharati said Kumbh Mela is held in four locations in India and is based on the myth of Palazhi Mathanam (churning of ocean). The Magha Mela is an equally important festival, he said.
“After Prayagraj, Thirunavaya was a place where the Magha Mela used to be conducted with great significance. Like the Kumbh Mela, the Magha Mela was a dharmic (religious) assembly traditionally held in Kerala. The Mahamagham held at Thirunavaya is regarded as the Kumbh Mela of Kerala,” he said.
Citing mythology, he said the Mahamagham was initially held under the priesthood of the Guru of Devas, Bṛhaspati.The organisation of Mahamagham was later conducted by emperors who ruled Kerala, he said.
“Mahamagham was already here; it is not something new. But over the years, people started to forget it,” Anandavanam told TNM.
Swami Chidanandapuri in a spiritual lecture, said it was not right to call the festival Kumbh Mela, but Swami Anandavanam and organisers keep referring to the festival by the name.
Projects to ‘revive’ Hindu festivals is not a new phenomenon. In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised an initiative to revive ‘Kumbho Mela’ in Tribeni, a historic town in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. The organisers said the event was being revived after 700 years, but an Article 14 said it was based on a flawed research paper. The location of the ‘revived’ fair was just a few hundred metres from a 13th-century Islamic structure, Zafar Khan Ghazi’s dargah.
A brewing conflict
Tensions between the festival organisers, who were expecting state support, and the administration had become visible even before the festival began. .
A minor flashpoint was a stop memo issued to the organisers by the revenue authorities expressing concerns over public safety and for violating the Kerala River Conservation Act. This impasse was quickly resolved after talks with the District Collector of Malappuram. Permissions for planned receptions of the chariot procession, Mahameru Rath Yatra, that set out to Thirunavaya from Trimurtimala near Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu, the place of origin of the Bharathapuzha, before it enters Palakkad were denied by the Tamil Nadu police. Both these issues were framed by the organisers and some media outlets as hurdles created by those opposed to Sanatana Dharma.
Speaking to the media on January 13 and 14, before the start of the festival, the Swami made several remarks that were communal in nature. He claimed that the current Kerala government was preventing Hindu rituals from taking place and cited the stop memo as evidence. "The district administration is trying to prevent these rituals by not allowing the use of larger spaces for the ceremonies," he told Janam TV. He also alleged that the programmes conducted by the Muslim community had not faced such obstacles, while Hindu rituals and practices were encountering significant difficulties.
Swami Anandavanam Bharati, while speaking to TNM, alleged that the state government did not provide any support to the festival. Several BJP leaders also alleged that politicians from the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) failed to attend the festival or support it financially, unlike during Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. However, hundreds of police officials are managing the crowd at the festival. The Haritha Karma Sena, under the Local Self-Government Department, is actively engaged in waste management. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also operates various services to the festival venue.
Environmental concerns
Bharathapuzha is the second-longest river in Kerala. but its basin experiences significant water scarcity and drought. The river often dries up ahead of the summer months, affecting water availability in districts of Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram.
There are 444 drinking water projects that depend on Bharathapuzha but studies have shown that it has normal flow only during three or four months. In many locations it has also become a dumping yard and faces pollution issues due to sand mining, construction, agriculture, domestic activities, and religious rituals. Construction of multiple check dams along the river, while it helps meet people’s drinking water requirements, has added to the woes.
After the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in 2025, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) highlighting the alarming water quality situation in Ganga and Yamuna rivers due to extensive human activity.
Many individuals involved in the conservation of the Bharathapuzha are now concerned because large congregations during a pilgrimage could affect the river’s ecosystem. High concentration of Coliform bacteria is already an issue.
In 2017, the Kerala Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment, chaired by Mullakkara Ratnakaran, presented a report on addressing the ecological degradation of the Bharathapuzha.
Despite multiple irrigation projects in Bharathapuzha, people living near the river suffer from water scarcity during summer. Chirakkal Ummer, a Thirunavya resident and the coordinator of Re-Echo, an NGO, said that during April and May they face a huge water crisis due to the river drying up. “Even wells near the river won't have water. We usually receive water from tankers arranged by the panchayat,” he said.
Vinod, a member of Friends of Bharathapuzha, an NGO formed to conserve and rejuvenate Bharathapuzha, told TNM that any human intervention can cause severe damage. “. Humans get salvation and blessings when they take a bath in the river. But I fail to understand why nobody talks about the river," he said.
Swami Anandavanam Bharati dismissed these concerns, saying the Hindu tradition is about spreading the message of conservation and worshipping the environment. “When a Hindu dharmic event takes place, suddenly environmental concerns emerge. That is wrong and made with wrong intentions,” he said.