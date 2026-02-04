Hindutva and the Mamankam revival: Rebranding a medieval Kerala festival as Kumbh Mela

The Maha Magha Mahotsavam organisers have built a temporary bridge connecting the Navamukunda temple to the sandbanks on the Tavanur side, where the festivities are currently being held. Since the start of the festival thousands of visitors have flocked to the venue to witness the evening aarti and participate in the rituals, including poojas and bathing.

The Nila aarti ritual was performed by pandits specially brought in from the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. The festival, which ended on February 3, also saw the participation of Aghori Babas and Naga Sadhus.

TNM spoke to Sabeesh T, a 32-year-old who lives close to the area, as he edited a festival reel on his phone: “This is a historical place. I consider it a blessing that the Kumbh mela is happening here and I am able to participate in it,” he said. Many, like Sabeesh, consider it as Kumbh Mela, a term organisers have propagated, though officially the festival is called Maha Magham.

While the Magh Mela is held every year at Prayagraj during the month of Magh (January-February) at Triveni Sangam, Kumbh Mela is held every four years at Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nasik and Ujjain.

“We don’t know what it is, as this is the first time such a big event is happening here. Maha Magham has occurred here before, but it's the first time Kumbh Mela is happening,” said Bhanumathi, another visitor.

The event currently, according to the organisers, is a teaser to the bigger event that would take place in Thirunavaya in 2028.

But for the ideologically motivated, the revival holds a special purpose.

“It’s for the unification of Hindus,” said 64-year-old Shivasankaran, a festival visitor, to TNM. A resident of Edappal, 15 km away from Thirunavaya, Shivashankaran, has been a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker for decades. “We can't survive here without creating a unity among the community,” said Shivasankaran, who went to Ayodhya as a Kar Sevak in 1990 and 1992. The festival, according to him, acts as a bulwark against those who split Hindu unity.

A short history of revival

This isn't the first time that the revival of Mahamagham in Thirunavaya was attempted. A decade ago in 2016, the efforts of Thirur Dinesh, a local journalist and a history enthusiast, led to the festival being held again. It was organised by the Oral History Research Foundation helmed by Dinesh and had the support of Kummanam Rajasekharan, a veteran BJP leader.

Dinesh said the event could not be held in 2017 because of threats and lack of public cooperation. Later, he sought help from Swami Chidanandapuri, a Vedanta scholar and founder of Advaithashramam in Kolathur, and Mata Amritanandamayi, who became the festival patron, helping organise the event since 2018. In 2020 and 2021, they had help from Ugra Narasimha Trust, an organisation involved in temple restoration.

Since 2024 Dinesh does not have much say in the event.

In 2025, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharati took over the chairmanship of the event.

The Mahamagha Mahotsava Samiti, the event's main organising body, has Mata Amritananda Mayi and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avadheshananda Giri Ji Maharaj, supreme head of Juna Akhada, as chief patrons. VN Vasavan, Kerala's Minister for Devaswom, is the patron. But the main architect and the public face of the festival is Swami Anandavanam.

Before he became a monk, Swami Anandavanam was known as P Salil. An activist of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the CPI(M)’s student wing, in his college days, he began his career as a journalist in Mathrubhumi daily. His elevation as a Mahamandaleshwar happened in January 2025, during the Maha Kumbh. He was then entrusted with the task of expanding the Akhada’s activities in south India.