Kerala school faces protest for stopping student wearing black during Sabarimala vratham

Members of the Hindu Aikyavedi in Thrissur, Kerala, held a “prayer protest” (Namajapa Prathishedham) on Tuesday, November 11, at Sree Gokulam Public School in Guruvayoor. The protest was held in response to the school’s decision to bar a student from attending class while wearing black attire as part of their observance of a vratham (austerity period) ahead of a visit to the Sabarimala temple.

The school management informed the student’s parents that attendance would only be permitted in the prescribed school uniform. As a result, the Class 3 student—who has been observing the vratham since November 1—has not attended school for the past 11 days.

During the Sabarimala vratham, devotees traditionally wear black or dark blue clothing.

The Hindu Aikyavedi members held a protest march to the school, carrying a banner that read: “Faith and education are rights of the students guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. What authority does Gokulam School have to deny that?”

Speaking to TNM, Ginish PG, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pavaratty–Guruvayoor mandalam general secretary, said that until last year, Gokulam School had allowed students to wear black during the Mandala season. “A similar issue occurred around 10 years ago, and we intervened to resolve it. Since then, there have been no such problems,” he said.

Ginish, who participated in the protest, also shared a video on Facebook, writing: “This year, the school has taken the regrettable decision to deny education to children simply because they wore black. Even schools run by Christian and Muslim managements in our area have not taken such a stance. No one demanded that students wear black regularly; the Hindu Aikyavedi only requested that they be allowed to do so for about one and a half months during the Mandala season.”