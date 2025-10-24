Kerala hijab row: How a dispute between a teen and her school became a state-wide debate

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

When 48-year-old Anas Naina enrolled his youngest daughter to a school near his house in June this year, he said he had both her future and safety in mind. The 13-year-old joined class 8 in St Rita’s Public School in Ernakulam’s Palluruthy in the ongoing academic year. He decided to shift his daughter to a new school as the walk to and from her previous school had been through an unsafe area. A Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) accredited school run by nuns belonging to the Latin Catholic Church, St Rita’s is just 300 metres from their house.

A pre-degree holder, Anas said he values education highly and hopes to secure bright futures for his children. Of his five children, four of whom are girls, one is pursuing a Masters’ degree in the United Kingdom, another is studying Medicine in Russia, and a third is a class 12 student. But a series of events in October this year has left his youngest under great stress and mental agony.

What began as an issue between the 13-year-old student and her school over wearing a hijab (headscarf) spiraled into a communal flashpoint that garnered attention across Kerala, exposing the deepening fault lines between religion and politics in the state.

The birth of a controversy

Just 2 kilometres from Palluruthy, on the outskirts of Kochi city, stands St Rita’s School, where over 100 Muslim students study alongside children from other faiths. But on October 7, Anas’ daughter’s attempt to wear a headscarf to school, along with her uniform, ignited a controversy that soon left the school compound and entered the public arena.

St Rita’s School held its annual Arts Day on October 7. The student, believing that the headscarf wouldn’t obstruct her uniform as there were no formal classes, arrived in school in a shawl wrapped around her head like a hijab. A teacher allegedly rebuked her for this, and her father was called to the school.

Anas said that he was not aware of the school’s rule against hijabs. “She draped a blue shawl around her head, the same colour as the uniform’s jacket. We didn’t even know that it was not allowed in the school. If we knew this earlier, we would never have taken admission there,” he said. A hijab covers the hair, ears, and neck of the wearer.

At the school, Anas was greeted not just by the teachers and management, but also the school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) president, Joshy Kaithavalappil. The discussion soon took an accusatory tone, Anas said, with Joshy allegedly communalising the issue.

As per Anas, he waited an hour and a half at the school to get a response. “When we were speaking to the teachers, it was the PTA president who answered the questions. He even said that my daughter should either not wear the shawl or leave the school,” he alleged. He also said that it was the PTA president’s responses that prompted him to tell his daughter to wear a shawl to school again.

On October 10, he sent his daughter to school agai n wearing a shawl. An argument ensued, involving the parents, school management, PTA president, and others present there.

Speaking to the media, the school’s principal Sr Heleena said that the student’s father arrived at the school with a few others and began shouting and filming a live video. “They used abusive language while classes were in session,” she said.

“We have a prescribed uniform in the school, and all should maintain that uniformity. We had informed students of this at the time of admission. The student had followed the school’s dress code for four months. But one day, she flouted the uniform. We asked her to remove the hijab in a loving way, and she complied. The next day, her mother came to school and we informed her that the student had to follow the rules and regulations,” said Sr Heleena.

Advocate Ameen Hassan, the student’s lawyer, alleged the school’s PTA president, along with members of far-right Christian groups, entered the school compound while Anas was speaking to the authorities about his daughter being denied entry to the classroom. “They recorded a video and publicised it. It was the PTA president who first made this matter public, and that’s how it escalated,” he said, adding, “In my view, the issue flared up because of how the PTA president and the principal handled it.”

The PTA president, Joshy Kaithavalappil, from his social media posts, seems to be an ardent supporter of the far-right Christian group, Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA).

Notably, Joshy also serves as the Ernakulam district general secretary of the National People’s Party (NPP). In October 2025, the Kerala unit of the NPP officially joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Joshy repeated the principal’s version of events. He told TNM that Anas and his companions refused to have a calm discussion inside the office and instead created a scene.

Refuting the allegations, Anas explained to TNM, “On October 10, I went to the school with my wife, and not any politician. When we asked for the transfer certificate (TC), the Physical Training (PT) teacher Arjun told the principal, ‘Give them the TC and mark something she should not get admission anywhere.’ By this time, someone came to the school, and he happened to be a worker of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).”

Muhammed Usman, SDPI’s Thripunithura mandalam secretary, said that SDPI was not directly involved in the matter. “When the school management was being disrespectful, [Anas] called his friend, who in turn called another person, an SDPI worker. There was no protest or march. In fact, the father didn’t even know those people were coming.”

The issue became public knowledge when the school management declared a two-day holiday on October 13 and 14 (Monday and Tuesday) to prevent ‘unrest’. On October 13, the Kerala High Court also granted police protection to the school, following a plea by the management.