Kerala RMP leader makes outrageously sexist remarks against Shailaja teacher, Manju Warrier

The blatant sexism and misogyny in the political domain continues to show itself unabated in Kerala, with the latest instance being Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader KS Hariharan’s remark about KK Shailaja, fondly called Shailaja teacher.
During his speech at a political event, the leader of the RMP, which is an ally in the United Democratic Front (UDF), has not only insulted one woman but two - Shailaja teacher and actor Manju Warrier.
In an event at Vadakara on Saturday, May 11, he refuted Shailaja teacher’s allegations that she faced cyber attacks during the election campaign days and that morphed images of her were being circulated.
And how did he refute these allegations?
He asked the gathering, “Will anybody ever try to make a porn video of the teacher [KK Shailaja]? We can understand if anyone makes a porn video of women like Manju Warrier, will anybody make it? Who made it?”
The problematic statement was welcomed by the crowd, who burst into laughter.
After the incident sparked much outrage and criticism, Hariharan later issued an apology through his Facebook account. “It was pointed out to me by friends and journalists that I made an inappropriate comment in a speech in Vadakara today. I sincerely apologise for making the inappropriate statement.”
In April this year, Shailaja teacher alleged that the Congress was resorting to personal attacks against her and spreading misinformation online, and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Vadakara Congress candidate Shafi Parambil. She alleged that her morphed pictures were posted on an Instagram page titled ‘Ente Vadkara KL18’, which contains posts supporting Congress.
This is not the first instance that women are being targeted for political reasons in Kerala. After former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away and his son Chandy Oommen was campaigning for the bye-election in Puthuppally, his younger sister Achu Oommen became the target of cyber harassment over her alleged “affluent” lifestyle. Videos featuring Achu wearing luxury brand watches, bags, shoes and dresses have been circulating on social media over the past few days, alongside allegations that Achu was leading an expensive lifestyle, even as the late Congress veteran Oommen Chandy and his son Chandy Oommen’s electoral affidavits showed only modest wealth and assets.
After the bye-election results were announced, his other sister Maria Oommen was . Both of them filed police complaints.