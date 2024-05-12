Kerala RMP leader makes outrageously sexist remarks against Shailaja teacher, Manju Warrier

The blatant sexism and misogyny in the political domain continues to show itself unabated in Kerala, with the latest instance being Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader KS Hariharan’s remark about KK Shailaja, fondly called Shailaja teacher.

During his speech at a political event, the leader of the RMP, which is an ally in the United Democratic Front (UDF), has not only insulted one woman but two - Shailaja teacher and actor Manju Warrier.

In an event at Vadakara on Saturday, May 11, he refuted Shailaja teacher’s allegations that she faced cyber attacks during the election campaign days and that morphed images of her were being circulated.

And how did he refute these allegations?

He asked the gathering, “Will anybody ever try to make a porn video of the teacher [KK Shailaja]? We can understand if anyone makes a porn video of women like Manju Warrier, will anybody make it? Who made it?”

The problematic statement was welcomed by the crowd, who burst into laughter.