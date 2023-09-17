Oommen Chandy’s eldest daughter Maria Oommen files complaint against cyber bullying

Maria Oommen, the daughter of late Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, filed a police complaint alleging cyber bullying by CPI(M) workers on Saturday, September 16. Maria submitted the complaint via email to state police chief Shaikh Darvesh Sahib, who forwarded it to the cyber police directing them to investigate it.

According to reports, Maria alleged that she was subjected to cyber bullying by CPI(M) workers ever since the announcement of the Puthuppally bye-election results. In her complaint, she attached screenshots and details of the posts directed against her. Several social media posts as well as the comments made under them had targeted Maria Oommen. Some of them were later deleted.

Earlier in August, Maria’s younger sister Achu Oommen had faced cyber bullying, following which she filed a police complaint. After she filed a complaint with the Poojappura police and the state Women’s Commission, a former state Secretariat employee apologised for bullying her. Videos of Achu wearing luxury watches, clothes, and other accessories were circulated on social media, alleging that she was leading an expensive lifestyle even as her father the late Congress veteran Oommen Chandy and his son Chandy Oommen claimed to have meagre savings. Achu retorted to the allegations saying that she is a content creator focusing on fashion, travel, and lifestyle, and that the content on her social media page was part of her job.