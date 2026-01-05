Kerala police register case over the death of dialysis patients in Alappuzha

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Haripad police in Kerala’s Alapuzzha district has registered a case of medical negligence against the hospital superintendent and employees working in the dialysis unit following the death of two patients in the Haripad Taluk Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Ramachandran (60), a resident of Haripad, and Majeed (52) from Kayamkulam. Both had undergone dialysis at the hospital on December 29 and experienced severe discomfort, including vomiting and shivering, during the procedure. They were later shifted to other hospitals. Majeed died on December 30, while Ramachandran passed away a day later.

Two other patients reportedly developed similar symptoms during dialysis on the same day and were shifted to another hospital. Following this, the Health Department ordered a probe on January 1.

According to Haripad Circle Inspector Muhammed Shafi Y, the FIR was registered based on a statement given by Ramachandran’s relative. “We will examine the medical records of the patients and record statements from witnesses, including hospital employees and other patients who underwent dialysis at the hospital on that day,” the inspector said.

The police are likely to request the District Medical Officer (DMO) to constitute a medical board to identify the alleged lapse. Further proceedings will be based on the medical board’s report.

Earlier on January 1, the Kerala Health Department had initiated a probe into the deaths of two patients and the deteriorating health of two others who underwent dialysis.

According to reports, a team of experts inspected the dialysis machines at the hospital on the instructions of the DMO. The Health Department team, which included a microbiologist and a biomedical safety engineer, conducted a detailed technical evaluation. However, the team reportedly found no immediate technical issues of concern.