Kerala: Health dept orders probe after two dialysis patients die in Haripad govt hospital

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala Health Department on Thursday, January 1, ordered a probe into the deaths of two patients who underwent dialysis at the Government Taluk Hospital in Haripad, Alappuzha. The investigation will be conducted by the Alappuzha District Medical Officer (DMO). Following the incident, the hospital’s dialysis unit was shut down for 15 days.

The Taluk Hospital provides dialysis treatment to around 28 patients daily, operating in four shifts.

The deceased were identified as Ramachandran (60), a resident of Haripad, and Majeed (52), from Kayamkulam. According to their relatives, both patients experienced severe discomfort, including vomiting and shivering, during dialysis. The two had undergone dialysis at the hospital on December 29. In addition to them, two other patients reportedly developed similar symptoms during treatment on the same day. All affected patients were immediately shifted to other hospitals.

Majeed died on December 30, while Ramachandran passed away on December 31.

Ramachandran’s family said he had been undergoing dialysis at the Taluk Hospital for the past three years. “About an hour into the procedure, he began shivering and developed diarrhoea. He later vomited blood. Five out of the seven patients who underwent dialysis that day fell ill,” Ramachandran’s wife told the media. He was initially taken to Government Medical College, Vandanam, and later shifted to a private hospital.

Speaking to The Times of India , Shamnad, a relative of Majeed, said that Majeed did not have any other major health issues and usually travelled alone in his autorickshaw for dialysis. On December 29, Majeed left home around 5 am, and the dialysis session began at 6 am. Later, the family received a call from the hospital. By the time they arrived, hospital authorities had already shifted Majeed to Government Medical College, Vandanam, without any bystanders accompanying him.

According to reports, a team of experts inspected the dialysis machines at the Taluk Hospital on the DMO’s instructions. On Thursday, a Health Department team, including a microbiologist and a biomedical safety engineer, conducted a detailed technical evaluation. The team reportedly found no immediate technical issues of concern.