Kerala Orthodox church opposes CAA, says it divides people

The Kerala Orthodox church has voiced its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 11. While talking to Media One , Gabriel Mar Gregorios, Thiruvananthapuram Diocese of the India (Malankara) Orthodox Church stated that CAA divides people and hailed the Kerala government for its decision to not implement it in the state.

“If religion comes as a factor in granting citizenship, it’s a dangerous thing. There is a fundamental problem with classifying humanity in the name of religion. The Kerala government decided not to implement CAA, it is a bold decision. This also gives confidence to the minority communities,” he added.

Right after the CAA notification came out, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that CAA will not be implemented in Kerala. "The LDF government has repeated several times that the Citizenship Amendment Act, which treats Muslim minorities as second-class citizens, will not be implemented in Kerala. We reiterate that position. Kerala will stand united in opposing this communal and divisive law," he said.