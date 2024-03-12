Kerala police lathi charge, arrest Fraternity Movement members at anti CAA protest

The Kerala police resorted to lathi charge on members of the Fraternity Movement, a students organisation, for carrying out a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, March 11. Nine students were booked and among them, eight students were arrested. Six students, who sustained injuries, are undergoing treatment at Beach Hospital in Kozhikode.

The march started from Kozhikode Corporation and reached the Akashvani office (All India Radio) near the beach around 11 pm. According to Fraternity Movement members, around a hundred members were attacked by the police without any provocation. They also said that women students were harassed by the male police personnel.

Speaking to TNM, Fraternity Movement’s Kozhikode district secretariat member Shaheen Ahemmed said that the police started to hit the protesters with a lathi.